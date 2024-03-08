ATLANTIC
    • Maritime school closures, cancellations for Friday

    School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)
    Nova Scotia

    • Strait Regional Centre for Education: There is a two-hour delayed opening at all schools.
    • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled for all students. CBVRCE's Regional office will open at 10 a.m.
    • CSAP: School openings are delayed by two hours for all schools in the Métro, Pomquet and Torbé groupings.

    New Brunswick

    • Public schools are closed for March break.

    Prince Edward Island

    • There are no school closures on P.E.I.

