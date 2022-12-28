Maritime ski hills see early season split in weather fortunes

New Brunswick’s four ski hills, including Mont Farlagne, Sugarloaf, Crabbe Mountain, and Poley Mountain, are now all open for the season.

Poley Mountain in Waterford had been aiming for a pre-Christmas start, but ultimately opened Dec. 26.

Jamie Hare, general manager of Poley, said the back-and-forth swings between mild and frigid temperatures prevented snowmaking abilities until recently.

“Those cooler temperatures are welcome, especially at night, to help us make a little bit of snow,” said Hare.

Snowmaking machines blasted powder onto Poley trails Wednesday, where hundreds of people hit the slopes and daytime temperatures sat a few degrees below freezing.

“I’m thankful to be on skis today,” said Debi Breau. “With the weather we’ve been having, it’s been unpredictable. But they made it happen.”

Meanwhile, ski hills in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are hoping to continue with an extended stretch of cold conditions.

“We are a small-knit community and we’re hoping they can open shortly,” said Hare.

On Prince Edward Island, the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park at Brookvale confirmed its season would begin Thursday after success in making and keeping snow.

In Nova Scotia, Martock, Wentworth, Ben Eoin, and Cape Smokey are all reporting progress in making snow. However, none of the Nova Scotia ski hills had a confirmed opening date, as of Wednesday evening.