Ski hills across the Maritimes are looking more green than white after significant rainfall Tuesday night, resulting in many being forced to close.

Ordinary powdered hills have turned to soggy slopes, and snow machines have been put into action with the hope of ski hills continuing operation.

Poley Mountain was forced to close on Wednesday.

"In a couple of hours we can make a couple of inches, but as temperatures drop we open up nozzles and allow more water to flow through the guns," says Poley Mountain employee Alex Swartman.

Poley Mountain started the season off strong in mid-December with a combination of natural and manmade snow packed on the slopes.

But as the rain continues to fall, so too have the number of visitors.

“We thought two weeks ago we were almost done snowmaking,” says Poley Mountain general manager Bill Anderson. “We had two to three feet of snow on the trails, but after two days we lost all that."

Anderson says as of Tuesday, they only had 10 trails open out of 33.

North of Fredericton, Crabbe Mountain closed their hill Wednesday due to the heavy rainfall. Nova Scotia’s Wentworth Mountain also temporarily shut down its operation.

Ski shops are now starting to feel the effects of the mild weather.

“It affects somewhat adversely, but realistically there are still a lot of core skiers out there that are coming to visit us to get skis and boots and get ready," says John McNail of Outdoor Elements in Sussex.

Despite the soggy conditions, staff members at Poley Mountain are optimistic things will turn around.

"We'll recover from this,” says Anderson. “It's only three weeks into January, so we got a long season yet.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.