HALIFAX -- The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the Canadian and Maritime economy. Businesses are struggling, resulting in massive layoffs, reduced hours, and nearly one million Canadians applying for employment insurance in the last week or so.

Some of the hardest hit are local, independent businesses, many of whom have shut their doors for safety reasons.

Gordon Stevens is the chief operating officer with Develop Nova Scotia. He’s also a small business owner and the founder of I Love Local Halifax. Stevens says the current climate is unlike anything business owners have had to deal with before.

“For the last number of years we’ve been talking a lot about the impact of online shopping and large multi-nationals picking away at the core business. Honestly, that’s nothing compared to what’s going on now,” says Stevens.

Stevens says many local businesses have been coming up with creative ways to continue to serve their customers during the pandemic.

“They are doing things like touch-less pickup for food, Halifax Seed is doing the same thing for seeds and spring plants,” says Stevens. “I think, as people are starting to realize that their local community is that much more important to them, there is a lot more support for those things.”

That includes the Millstone Public House, who has transitioned their restaurants in Bedford and Dartmouth in a touchless pick-up and delivery operation.

“It was a difficult decision to stay open,” said owners Adam and Joanne McCullough. “We made the decision with our executive chefs and managers, and our priority was that we could do it in a way that made our customers and staff feel as safe as possible.”

The Millstone Public House had never done delivery, and only offered limited take-out options prior to last week, but have been able to transition to a touchless operation, including adding some dishes they normally wouldn’t sell and some grocery options.

They had to lay off about 40 staff, which they call ‘devastating’, but hope that with the continued support from their community, they will be able to hire them back when things return to normal.

For now, the ability to support their community and remaining staff is keeping them going.

“One woman Facebook messaged us from the airport in Mexico, saying her family was on the way back and would have to go to quarantine,” described the McCullough’s. “We put together a grocery bag with some meals and groceries, milk, eggs, cheese and bread, and we dropped it off for them as soon as they landed. She was really grateful and that felt really good.”

In Halifax, Arthur Gaudreau has used his popular Halifax ReTales blog as a resource to list restaurants and businesses still open during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as local businesses that allow you to purchase gift cards for future use.

Destination Cape Breton has launched a new website that provides residents with a list of local restaurants and food-service operations offering takeout or delivery options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site, capebretontakeout.ca, includes over 30 listings, which can be filtered by region or community.

For all the stories of success, there are still many businesses that have had to shutdown or have layoffs.

“The traditional university end is coming up in a couple of weeks, when we would have had tens of thousands of university students and high school kids looking for summer jobs, and I don’t hear a lot of talk about that,” says Stevens.

“I think the impact of small business in communities is going to be felt that much more when all those kids have nowhere to go.”