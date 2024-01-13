ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Maritime storm brings rain, snow, and strong winds for parts of the region

    Share

    Some places in the Maritimes are experiencing rain, snow, gusting winds and storm surges Saturday afternoon.

    The storm came up through Ontario and Quebec, according to CTV’s Chief Meteorologist, Kalin Mitchell.

    That puts the Maritimes on the eastern side of the weather system, meaning we will deal with a mix of precipitation as well as some high and gusty southeast winds, Mitchell said.

    The southeast winds could gust between 70 and 100 km/h in some areas of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island and around coastal areas of New Brunswick, especially around the Bay of Fundy coastline, according to Mitchell.

    St. Andrew’s, N.B., saw storm surges so intense that roads were covered with water in some places. In Peggy’s Cove, N.S., waves surged even ahead of high tide.

    Halifax received some periods of snow, but Mitchell said it is expected to turn into rain, which will limit snowfall amounts to about 5 cm or less for a large portion of Maritimers.

    However, the cold air will linger longer over Northern areas of New Brunswick.

    OUTAGES

    As of 8 p.m., 9 outages were affecting 693 customers are out of power in New Brunswick, the vast majority of which are located in the Kennebecasis Valley, according to NB Power's website.

    At that time in Prince Edward Island, Maritime Electric reported 512 customers were without power.

    In Nova Scotia, 46 outages were affecting 2,474 customers as of 8 p.m., the majority of whom are on the Bay of Fundy coastline and southern coastlines, according to the NS Power website.

    With files from CTV's Kalin Mitchell.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Yemen's Houthis vow 'strong response' after new U.S. strike

    The Houthi movement threatened a 'strong and effective response' after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen overnight, further ratcheting up tensions as Washington vows to protect shipping from attacks by the Iran-aligned group.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News