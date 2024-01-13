Maritime storm brings rain, snow, and strong winds for parts of the region

Some places in the Maritimes are experiencing rain, snow, gusting winds and storm surges Saturday afternoon.

The storm came up through Ontario and Quebec, according to CTV’s Chief Meteorologist, Kalin Mitchell.

That puts the Maritimes on the eastern side of the weather system, meaning we will deal with a mix of precipitation as well as some high and gusty southeast winds, Mitchell said.

The southeast winds could gust between 70 and 100 km/h in some areas of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island and around coastal areas of New Brunswick, especially around the Bay of Fundy coastline, according to Mitchell.

St. Andrew’s, N.B., saw storm surges so intense that roads were covered with water in some places. In Peggy’s Cove, N.S., waves surged even ahead of high tide.

Halifax received some periods of snow, but Mitchell said it is expected to turn into rain, which will limit snowfall amounts to about 5 cm or less for a large portion of Maritimers.

However, the cold air will linger longer over Northern areas of New Brunswick.

OUTAGES

As of 8 p.m., 9 outages were affecting 693 customers are out of power in New Brunswick, the vast majority of which are located in the Kennebecasis Valley, according to NB Power's website.

At that time in Prince Edward Island, Maritime Electric reported 512 customers were without power.

In Nova Scotia, 46 outages were affecting 2,474 customers as of 8 p.m., the majority of whom are on the Bay of Fundy coastline and southern coastlines, according to the NS Power website.

With files from CTV's Kalin Mitchell.