Maritime students prep for back-to-school
There’s plenty of nerves and excitement in our region as students and teachers prepare to head back to class this week.
Students in New Brunswick will officially resume classes on Tuesday. However, several high schools in the province have specific return dates this week for each grade level.
Students on Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia will go back to school on Wednesday.
Drivers are being asked to slow down with Maritime K-to-12 students going back to school this week.
Dennis Shaw has been a school bus driver in Saint John for over 15 years and is urging people to take caution on the road.
“I’ve had people pass me while my red lights were on and they’ll go around me on the side from behind,” says Shaw. “It’s pretty frustrating.”
In New Brunswick, the fine for driving past a school bus with flashing lights is $480 with the potential for criminal charges.
Over the weekend, many students and parents were wrapping up last minute preparations.
For parent Anthony Brown, back-to-school represents a return to routine.
“[There’s] a little bit more organization for them, good structure, they’re back in class with their friends,” says Brown.
And while most restrictions have been done away with in schools, the pandemic continues to be a factor.
“We know COVID-19 is airborne and will continue to present stresses,” New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy told reporters last week.
Masking will no longer be mandatory inside any public schools across the Maritimes.
“If there’s a need to pivot because of changing circumstances, we’ve learned really well throughout the course of the last few years how to do that,” Nova Scotia Education Minister Becky Druhan said during an Aug. 25 press conference.
The easing of public health restrictions in schools is a welcome change for Brown.
“I think we have to accept it for what it is --- [COVID-19 is] not going anywhere, but I don’t think the kids need to be restricted as much as they have in the past,” says Brown.
The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development New Brunswick says it will try to gauge by Thanksgiving the impact a pandemic teaching on student learning.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
What we know about the two suspects in the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police say one suspect has been found dead while another remains at large after multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others hospitalized. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what is known about the suspects so far.
Mother of two, first responder, child among those killed in Sask. stabbing
A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others.
Memphis police find unidentified dead body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted
An unidentified body was found in Memphis Monday at the scene of a large search, just three days after teacher Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was violently abducted, Memphis police tweeted Monday.
Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out
Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children.
Sask. RCMP name suspects in 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings
A dangerous persons alert has been issued by RCMP in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation. Police say it is unrelated to the search for two men accused in a series of stabbing attacks.
'Shocked and devastated': Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 18 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
'Please be careful': PM Trudeau addresses Canadians after Saskatchewan stabbings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the stabbings in Saskatchewan 'shocking and heartbreaking' as a manhunt for the two suspects continues.
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
Toronto
-
Doug Ford and other Ontario politicians offer condolences following deadly Saskatchewan stabbings
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, as well as other municipal politicians, have offered their condolences to the families and communities impacted by a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan that left 11 people dead and more than a dozen hospitalized.
-
Here’s when is the first day of school for each GTA school board
Here’s a breakdown of when is the first day of school for each GTA school board.
-
Toronto Labour Day parade highlights how Gen Z is revitalizing the workers' movement
Chants, horns, drums, pop music and even bagpipes filled the air in downtown Toronto today for the return of the annual Labour Day parade.
Calgary
-
2 homes destroyed, 4 damaged in Okotoks fire
Firefighters in Okotoks battled a fire for nearly three hours Sunday evening that impacted six homes.
-
Suspicious vehicle fire in Calgary storage compound under investigation
Investigators are treating a vehicle fire at a southeast Calgary storage compound as suspicious.
-
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
Montreal
-
Quebec's party leaders offer competing views on immigration amid labour shortage
Quebec's main party leaders are spreading out around the province this Labour Day, after a Sunday spent campaigning in the Greater Montreal Area.
-
Man stabbed, injured during altercation in downtown Montreal
Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed during an altercation downtown early Monday evening.
-
Shots fired in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve; no victims located
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after shots were fired in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Monday evening.
Edmonton
-
'Extended' power outage in Jasper likely as Chetamon Mountain wildfire burns
The Municipality of Jasper is being warned about the possibility of "extended" power outages as the Chetamon Mountain wildfire continues to impact transmission lines in the national park.
-
Jasper residents 'quite calm' despite wildfire, coping with no electricity
For Jasper residents, the sight of helicopters dropping water on the Chetamon Mountain wildfire is becoming a normal sight.
-
Sherwood Park Starbucks says yes to unionization
Employees at a local Starbucks voted to unionize, becoming the third location in the province to do so.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal boat crash in northern Ontario kills one
One person has died after two boats collided on a northern Ontario lake Sunday night, police say.
-
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
-
2 men wanted Canada-wide after they didn't return to B.C. psychiatric hospital: RCMP
Mounties are looking for two men who were reported overdue in a 20-minute timeframe at a B.C. forensic psychiatric hospital Sunday.
London
-
‘These are boots on the ground people’: Sarnia celebrates 120th Labour Day Parade
In a community known for people who put their ‘boots on the ground’ hundreds of people did just that on Labour Day as they walked in the annual parade in Sarnia, Ont.
-
One transported to hospital after shooting in Middlesex Centre
OPP are investigating a shooting in Middlesex Centre that sent one person to hospital overnight Sunday.
-
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
Winnipeg
-
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
-
How the critically acclaimed Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra has ties to Winnipeg
The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra formed this summer to tour Europe and the U.S. in artistic defense of their country.
-
Unions gather to celebrate Labour Day with first post-pandemic parade
Winnipeg's unions got together Monday to celebrate achievements made for the workers with the first Labour Day Picnic and Parade to be held since the pandemic began.
Ottawa
-
Boosters key part of Ottawa back to school rush
Hundreds of Ottawa schoolchildren received a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a community clinic on Monday, one day before many of them return to school.
-
Celebrating the end of summer vacation in the National Capital Region
All across Ottawa and Gatineau, people were celebrating the last long weekend of summer.
-
Workers' rights celebrated in the annual Labour Day Parade
Hundreds of union and labour workers marched through downtown Ottawa Monday for the annual Labour Day parade, a celebration of workers' rights.
Saskatoon
-
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
-
Sask. RCMP name suspects in 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings
A dangerous persons alert has been issued by RCMP in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation. Police say it is unrelated to the search for two men accused in a series of stabbing attacks.
-
What we know about the two suspects in the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police say one suspect has been found dead while another remains at large after multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others hospitalized. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what is known about the suspects so far.
Vancouver
-
Temporary sidewalk planned for Burnaby street where teen killed by dump truck
With students returning to class this week, the City of Burnaby says safety measures are on the way in the area where a young teen was struck and killed this past spring.
-
The Naam is for sale. Can the iconic Vancouver restaurant be saved?
After serving up tasty vegetarian meals for more than 50 years, The Naam restaurant in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood is up for sale.
-
Public sector unions closely watching BCGEU negotiations
Public sector union members and sitting NDP provincial politicians rubbed shoulders in East Vancouver at a Labour Day picnic on Monday, even as the two sides continue negotiating new contracts.
Regina
-
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
-
'Abhorrent attacks': Condolences pour in for James Smith Cree Nation stabbing victims, families
Tributes from Canadian officials and organizations have flooded social media as the country grapples with a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver Island
-
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
-
Back to school: Psychologist's tips to handle kids' fear, uncertainty as they return to class
With some kids possibly feeling overwhelmed or anxious about heading back to class this week, a Canadian psychologist says it's important to reinforce they're capable of handling that change.
-
Search suspended for 9 missing after fatal float plane crash in Puget Sound: Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle.