The weather radars at both Chipman, N.B., and Marion Bridge, N.S., are getting major upgrades.

Both sites are having completely new systems installed and are expected to be up and running by the fall. For safety reasons, the old radar equipment must be shut down during the installation process. This does leave the Maritime area with reduced radar coverage, though not completely in the dark. Meteorologists are able to use composite radar imagery, which is an image assembled by patching together data from nearby sites such as Gore, N.S., and Caribou, Maine, to provide some coverage. Other instruments such as satellite, lightning detection, and computer forecast models can also help meteorologists in producing a forecast while the radar coverage is temporarily decreased.

A view of the old Marion Bridge weather radar. The site is currently receiving an entirely new installation.

The average cost of installation of the new radar equipment is $4 million per site and takes about 20 weeks to complete. This includes construction of both a new base and tower for the equipment. In some cases, the tower will actually be higher than the previous installation. At Chipman, N.B., the new tower will have a height of 25 metres increased from 21 metres. The upgrades are being staggered across sites for a given region of the country so as to not be completely without coverage. Chipman and Marion Bridge are being upgraded this summer with Gore to follow in either 2020 or 2021.

A picture of construction in progress on the new radar site at Marion Bridge N.S. The new dome is being constructed around the sensor contained within.

I spoke with Ian Hubbard, a meteorologist at Environment Canada, about the increase in capabilities the new equipment will provide.

“One of the main upgrades will be in the increase in Doppler range from 120 km to 240 km,” Hubbard said. Doppler data helps a meteorologist track movement in a storm and can be used to identify things such as a tornado signature or the presence of damaging winds. “Not only would that help in providing a longer lead time to communities that have dangerous weather moving towards them but the overall area of coverage is also substantially increased.”

Another major part of the upgrade is that the new radars will operate in a dual polarization mode. In a nutshell that means that the radar beam sent out from the site will have both a horizontal and vertical component. By comparing differences in the return signature of the two components, a better estimate of things such as precipitation intensity and even type can be achieved. That is a significant increase in capability for the Maritimes when so many of our winter weather systems can contain a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.

“The new radars will also be able to penetrate further into a storm, so that something, such as hail, that may have been previously obscured by heavy rain with the old equipment will be more detectable,” Hubbard says. He also notes that the new radar sites will be able to detect biological returns as well such as migration of birds and insects.

Additional advantages of the new radars are an increase in scan speed which will return a full scan in 6 minutes down from 10 minutes. Advancements in technology also mean that the radar should require less maintenance and hence be operational for more of the time. The expected lifetime of the new radar equipment is 25 years.

After the hardware installation is complete both sites will be tested internally before the data is available to the public. According to the latest schedule posted by Environment Canada the Marion Bridge site should be operational by Sept. 29 and the Chipman site by Oct. 31.