Maritime weather worsens into Tuesday evening; improves by Wednesday morning

A mix of snow and rain, along with a risk of freezing rain for some areas, continues to come into the Maritimes Tuesday evening and night.

Colder air in northern and central areas of New Brunswick could allow snow and ice pellets to accumulate 15 to 25 cm. There is a risk of freezing rain mixing in with the snow for central areas. A combination of snow, winter storm, and a special weather statement are advising of a risk of freezing rain for that province.

The most snow is expected in western, central, and northern areas of New Brunswick. Parts of New Brunswick could also experience a period of freezing rain Tuesday night.

Southern areas of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island will see temperatures rise enough Tuesday evening to turn from snow to rain. Initial snow amounts could still reach 5 to 10 cm for southern New Brunswick and P.E.I. Much of Nova Scotia will likely see 5 cm or less before the turn to rain. Rainfall amounts of 20 to 35 mm are possible on the Atlantic coastline of mainland Nova Scotia and the area is under a rainfall warning.

While winds are expected to be less impactful than previous systems, they will still get gusty Tuesday evening and night. Peak gusts of 40 to 60 km/h out of the southeast are expected for much of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Due to the topography of the Cape Breton Highlands, the area of Inverness County from near St. Joseph du Moine to Cheticamp could gust as high as 100 to 120 km/h Tuesday night before that wind diminishes by Wednesday morning.

Weather conditions will improve across the Maritimes by early Wednesday morning as most of the snow, freezing rain, and rain will have ended.

Watch for icy conditions Wednesday in the Maritimes. Not only could parts of New Brunswick experience a period of freezing rain Tuesday night, but other areas of the Maritimes could see wet or slushy surfaces turn icy by Wednesday afternoon. That happens as a colder west wind returns on Wednesday. Much of southern New Brunswick, P.E.I., and Nova Scotia will see temperatures fall from above freezing to below freezing early Wednesday morning into the afternoon.

