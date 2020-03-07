HALIFAX -- A new report by the United Nations says nearly 90 per cent of people have an ingrained bias against women. It finds women are unable to rise in politics and business and that almost half of people find men to be superior world leader. In the Maritimes, some women say while progress needs to be celebrated, we must also take a look at what needs to be done.

Existing barriers

Mount Saint Vincent University education professor Susie Brigham wants to see her daughters grow up in a world where women are equal to men.

"We still have a lot of work to do," says Brigham. "We've made tremendous changes in society; we've seen women move into positions of power. But at the same time, we also recognize there's so much more to be done – there's still barriers and challenges that are keeping women back."

Brigham says the study's findings are alarming – but society needs to keep pushing.

"I am a little bit disappointed that we haven't made more progress," says Brigham. "Here we are in 2020, and there's still significant sexism that's holding women back, either in positions of leadership or promotions within the workplace–holding people back in their career choices."

Working for change

Dalhousie university students, Sarah Dobson and Grace Evans say they have had enough. The pair is working on a book, as well as a scholarship, to inspire young women with political aspirations.

The two students met during a provincial campaign and have been passionate about the cause ever since.

"I think in seeing on the doorsteps, how people would sometimes react to a female candidate, it propelled our interests to do this project," says Evans.

Their book will tell the story of all 50 women who serve and have served as MLAs in Nova Scotia – an industry they say needs more female representation.

"When you study political science, and you look to those institutions and don't see yourself reflected in them, it's a little bit discouraging," says Dobson. "So, for this book, we wanted to highlight that—those failures. But, we wanted it to be a celebration that young women can see themselves in office."

Inspiring the next generation

Allison Rumbolt saw herself as a helicopter pilot and made her dream a reality. On Friday, she spoke to over 350 youth at the Alexa McDonough Institute's Girls Conference.

"If I can inspire the next female pilot or the next kid to go out and follow their dreams, whether it's to become a pilot or something else – I think it's very important," says Rumbolt.

Meanwhile, many events are scheduled across the Maritimes during the weekend in celebration of International Women's Day on Sunday.