Maritimer of the Month: Harry Brown

Harry Brown spends a good chunk of his days in the woods.

As a volunteer with the Association Plein Air Shediac Outdoors Association, Brown helps build, develop and maintain non-motorized trails in his community.

On average, the 56-year-old spends 20 to 30 hours a week trimming trees, building bridges and organizing group rides with youth and beginners in the area.

Association president Sebastien LeBlanc said Brown is dedicated to his community.

“He's just a really hard worker. He's always up for the challenge. He spends countless hours grooming, maintaining and cleaning the trails. He's got charisma, everybody enjoys talking to Harry," said LeBlanc.

The non-profit organization relies heavy on volunteers. Brown even dedicated his time in the winter months, making sure trail users have a freshly groomed network to enjoy snowshoeing and fat biking along the Scoudouc River.

"I do it to let the community enjoy the woods," said Brown. "To get the families out in the woods, get people out exercising. It's healthy for me too, I really enjoy it. It's a bit of a passion."

Brown and other members of the association have been busy all week clearing the mess left behind by Hurricane Fiona so the trails will be suitable for use.

Association member Paul Dupuis said Brown is on the trails every day.

"He's probably put in a thousand hours so far. Probably even more. And the minute you ask him to go to the trails to do any kind of work, there's a twinkle in his eye and he just loves to do it," said Dupuis.

LeBlanc said he does it for the greater good of the community.

"For the children, for the families," said LeBlanc. “He just loves seeing families use the trails. I think that's what he gets out of it."

LeBlanc presented Brown with CTV Atlantic’s Maritimer of the Month plaque while on the trails Thursday morning.

"Harry, on behalf of CTV News and the Shediac Outdoors Association, I want to present to you this Maritimer of the Month award. You deserve it buddy," said LeBlanc.