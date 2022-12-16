Maritimer of the Month: Miss A

At Portland Estates Elementary School, there is a strong community volunteer vibe led by Nancy Asprey, also known as "Miss A".

“She is kind and she helps people out," said a first grade student at the school.

Always in the mood to give a hug, Asprey began volunteering at the school more than 10 years ago.

“We met her when her grandson was in grade primary," said teacher Miranda Page-White. "She comes to the school every day. She works as a lunch monitor with grade primary students. She is just a very generous person.”

“She was always really nice and she always had a helping hand when someone needed help," added sixth grade student Patrick Cody-Cox.

Asprey said she simply loves helping young kids because it defines her daily life.

“I just like being involved and helping them with the reading," she said. "I like doing crafts with them and we have fun.”

Because of everything she has done to help make Portland Estates Elementary School and the surrounding community a better place, the students and staff decided to acknowledge Nancy Asprey with a special award.

Nancy Asprey is the CTV Atlantic Maritimer of the Month for December.