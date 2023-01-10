Maritimers anticipate release of Prince Harry’s book 'Spare'

Ten days into the new year, what might be a contender for the most anticipated book of 2023 has been released.

At On Paper Books, an independent bookstore in downtown Sydney, N.S., copies of Prince Harry’s book “Spare” haven't arrived yet, but they’ve already garnered plenty of interest.

“Because it’s been under wraps and it’s been so heavily constructed -- the monarchy -- and the reputations and the images. So to get that glimpse into things that aren’t all shiny and nice is interesting to people,” said Alison Umha, co-owner of the bookstore.

"I suspect that we'll sell quite a few copies of it. We've already been asked for copies.”

David Johnson is one of the Maritimes' resident experts on the Royal Family. He wrote a book on the monarchy called “Battle Royale.”

Now, he's weighing in on Harry's book, which is about different kinds of royal battles.

“It’s rare to get a royal writing a book like this, and it’s a bit of a tell-all book,” Johnson said, adding that some may view Harry’s motives for writing the book in a less than sympathetic light.

“Boost up his and Meaghan’s point of view by trashing his own family, and trashing the institution -- that may sell in the United States, and here in Canada. I think he’ll probably get a cold reception in sales of his book in the United Kingdom,” said Johnson.

The book is billed to have plenty of dirty details.

There's the feud between Harry and his brother William, who he refers to as "his arch-nemesis."

There are thoughts on how Meghan Markel was treated by the Royal Family and the British press. And details about the death of Harry’s mother, Diana, and how it shaped him growing up.

Of course, as the book’s title suggests, there are Harry’s thoughts on being the “spare” -- taken from the old saying, “an heir and a spare.”

“I think Harry and Megan, they have to carve out their work to make a role for themselves where he is very much the spare,” Johnson said.

Some readers have already wondered whether in 12 months, “Spare” will have gone down as one of the most-remembered books of this year.

“I think it will,” Umha said. “I think they have to sell about 1.7 million copies -- Penguin does -- to get back their money for the advance that they gave to Harry. I think they’ll probably sell more copies than that but we’ll see.”

“Maybe”, Johnson said. “But I hope there are far better books written than this one.”

“Spare” has been available in some bookstores and online as of January 10. Several Maritime libraries have reported having several copies already on hold.