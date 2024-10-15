Maritimers are spending more on Halloween candy this year: food expert

Maritimers are paying more for less this Halloween season, with many shopping early to help save where they could.

"It's very costly. I started four months ago, and everyone tells me I'm crazy, but with the price of it, I pick up things here and there when I see them on sale and that’s the best thing you can do now,” says Dartmouth resident Brenda Boudreau.

Jim Cormier, the Atlantic Director for the Retail Council of Canada, says inflation is a factor in the increased cost.

"We always ask people to remember that retails are the final stage in the supply chain and so in the 12 steps it took to get that Halloween product made, distributed and dropped off, it ends with increase, and increase in everybody's costs all the way down,” says Cormier.

“But there is good signs that are showing that inflation is finally starting to go in a better direction.”

Sylvain Charlebois, the director of the Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, says consumers are paying more for less product.

"Obviously prices have gone up, maybe not by the amount but of course you have to buy a little bit more candy to get the same volume. Shrinkflation is hitting Halloween candies pretty hard this year, at two levels actually, with the size of candy but also with the number of items per box,” says Charlebois.

He adds that consumers are now seeing boxes of 45 instead of 50, or 90 or 95 instead of 100.

It costs more in the end

Estimates show this year to be 5 per cent to 15 per cent more expensive than last year. The increase in cost for sugar and cocoa could be playing a part.

"Cocoa prices have gone up, more than doubled and sugar prices have actually gone up by about 24 per cent since May, so it's not overly surprising to see higher prices right now,” says Charlebois.

Charlebois adds that cocoa prices have gone up 119% since last year.

“We were expecting Halloween candies to be more expensive this year. So, if you have a tight budget and you still want to treat trick or treaters, tootsie roles, rockets, licorice are likely better deals for you,” says Charlebois.

There are still generous givers like Brenda Boudreau who go all out despite the cost.

"The last three years I have been giving out toys and juice packs, graham crackers, Ritz, things they can put in their lunches, and I give them toys like squeaky toys or story books,” says Boudreau.

For those looking to stick with traditional candy, chips and chocolate, Sylvain Charlebois says chips are actually the cheaper choice, ranging from 20 to 25 cents a bag.