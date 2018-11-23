

Cold temperatures didn’t stop Maritime shoppers from searching for a hot deal on Black Friday.

Bundled up in hats and mittens and clutching their coffees, people started lining up outside popular big-box stores in Dartmouth Crossing around 4:30 a.m.

With the windchill it felt like -25, but shoppers said it was worth braving the cold to get a good deal and put a serious dent in their holiday shopping.

“I find on Black Friday you get the best deals compared to Boxing Day,” said Tony Bourgoin, who arrived early to scope out the bargains at Best Buy. “And it’s not bad, I mean, it’s cold, but not raining.”

Craig Cole made sure he was one of the first people in line so he wouldn’t miss out on purchasing the perfect laptop for his daughter for Christmas.

“She’s going off to university next year so they got a wicked deal on one, so I’m here at the lineup at 5:45 in the morning,” said Cole.

It’s a critical time of year for retailers who depend on the period from Black Friday to the holidays for their overall revenue. According to the Retail Council of Canada, this time period represents 20 per cent of all retail sales for the year.

“We train for this all year. We are excited about it,” said store supervisor Andy Bourque. “We have amazing deals all throughout the store. Staff is pumped.”

While some shoppers felt this Black Friday seemed to be busier than last year, others noted they were pleased with how easily they were able to get through the stores and the checkouts.

“I thought there would be way more to be honest,” said Taylor Witty. “We got here at 7:45 and there were not that many people in front of us so I thought there would be more.”

While Black Friday may not be as big in Canada as it is in the United States, a new survey by the Retail Council of Canada indicates that 40 per cent of Canadians plan to take part in some form of Black Friday shopping.

Much of that shopping is expected to be done in brick-and-mortar stores as unionized workers with Canada Post continue their rotating strikes, which have caused a backlog in deliveries.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Natasha Pace and CTVNews.ca

