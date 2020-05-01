MONCTON -- Maritimers “Can’t Help Falling In Love” with a video of a four-year-old singing an Elvis Presley tune.

Thane Dunn has been performing as an Elvis Tribute artist for two decades. His wife, Melly, was his back-up singer, but recently launched her own show performing classic country hits.

On Thursday, Melly Dunn took a short video of their son Charlie singing Elvis Presley’s song “Can’t Help Falling In Love” at their home in Moncton. She posted the video online and it has been viewed over 20,000 times.

“He was singing and I just happen to catch it on the camera. I had to turn my phone off last night because it just kept lighting up and lighting up,” says Melly Dunn.

Thane Dunn says, despite his young age, Charlie is a big fan of Elvis.

“Elvis’ music is timeless. It shows you how cool what he did was that a four-year-old, and he’s not the only one out there, loves to sing his music,” says Thane Dunn.

Thane and Melly say they hope Charlie’s video will bring a bit of joy during these hard times.

“A flood of terrible things have happened lately, and we know we’re going to come out of it, but we need some positive stuff. We need some positive stuff that’s going to make people smile,” says Thane Dunn.