HALIFAX -- On Super Bowl Sunday, there is one big seller at Tony's pizza shop in Halifax – donairs. The pizza shop, famous for their donairs, is selling piles of them as customers procure their snacks for the big game. Also on the menu, donair egg rolls and, of course, donair pizza.

“We've also spent a lot of time yesterday getting ready for today,” says Tony’s employee, Marcus Liberatore. “Just because we knew it was going to be busier.”

The San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are predicted to take home the trophy.

However, for many, the game is secondary, after the halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira – making their performance a first for Latina singers.

For some, the day is about reconnecting with old friends and cherished traditions.

“The game basically means nothing – the day means everything,” says Super Bowl party host, Mike Tanner. “Old friends getting together, we tell each other how great we were – which isn't true. But we do the same thing over and over, and we enjoy it. We've had guys coming here going on 40 years, and we just have fun.”

“Some of these guys were Phys Ed teachers when I was,” says party attendee, Tom Fahey. “Fella over there, I went to Europe with, fella here taught math at Saint Mary's.”

Even though the friends are split on which team will win, it’s always a good time.

“I'm happy with either team winning,” says one of the friends.

“Everyone's gonna be disappointed because San Francisco’s gonna win,” says another.

Before the big game, the group sat around and passed the pre-game time with a few rounds of poker.

Meanwhile, with the game beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending later in the evening, only time will tell who wins at this year’s big game.