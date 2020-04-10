HALIFAX -- Saint Benedict's Parish in Halifax would typically see over 1,200 worshipers walk through its doors on Good Friday, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the church to keep its doors closed.

"This Holy Week is unprecedented, of course, because people are unable to come into our building," says Saint Benedict's Parish pastor Father Simon Lobo. "But we're trying to continue to be the church using live-stream primarily."

Christians must find another way to worship during Easter weekend – making live-streamed church services more popular than ever before.

On Palm Sunday, Saint Benedict's had over 12,000 viewers on their live-stream, compared to roughly 500 views in 2019 – and they expect an even higher viewership on Easter Sunday.

"There's just this incredible increase in participation," says Lobo. "I expect the numbers to continue to increase, because normally at this time people are thirsting for something more, so we hope that they'll join us and everybody is welcome."

And it's a service bringing joy to churchgoers searching for some semblance of normalcy in their devotional practices.

"It is really hard for us to not be able to go to the church on Sundays and do the things we used to do," says parishioner, Camila Notari. "But we are extremely happy and grateful because now the church is coming into our house."

Notari's family recently immigrated to Canada from Brazil and says Saint Benedict's has quickly become a home for them.

"I do miss the church a lot, so to stay Catholic, I just pray when I go to sleep, and also I watch the church on Sundays," says Notari's daughter, Pietra.

Saint Benedict's has also started a children's service on their YouTube page every Sunday.

"Essentially this kids tv show, there's songs and dancing, and activities with a fun message that kids can do with their parents, in the safety of their homes," says Lobo of the programming, which is going over well with the church's youngest members.

"They play this game where you've got to find an egg, and then when you find it you have to find the same colour but inside your house," says Pietra.

The three main masses from Easter Weekend's masses are being live-streamed from Saint Mary's Basilica in Halifax. Meanwhile, St. Benedict's will be holding their own virtual mass on Easter Sunday at 9 a.m.

For now, the congregation looks forward to being able to return to church soon.

"I am pretty sure when we are back here to the church, it will be really different because after you miss something, you can see how valuable it is," says Notari's husband, Georgi. "The small things – like a smile, shaking hands or a hug."

Meanwhile, Father Lobo feels this is a time for many churchgoers to reflect and get in touch with themselves.

"They're starting to ask the most important questions; what is this life about? Why am I here? What is my purpose?" says Lobo. "I think those are things we can help them answer here through faith."