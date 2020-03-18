COLE HARBOUR, N.S. -- Several families across the Maritimes are desperately anxious about their loved ones who are stuck overseas.

Pam Kay is trying to stay positive, but with her parents stuck in Spain, all she can do right now is worry.

“Mom has asthma, I’m just worried she’s going to get sick over there,” says Kay. “I’m worried I’m not going to see her again.”

Kay’s parents, Edward and Joyce McDonald of Enfield, N.S. are in Spain right now, along with four other people from York County in New Brunswick. All of their ages from 69 to 77-years-old.

“You can’t seem to call people, and when you e-mail, they don’t seem to get back to you,” said Joyce McDonald via Skype.

They began their travels in Spain at the beginning of the year, but tried to get back to the Maritimes when COVID-19 travel advisories began appearing in late February.

“They have a flight booked on March 31, and they’re going through Gatwick. They feel that will be cancelled,” says Pam Kay.

The travelers are all in a compound right now, and say they are being looked after.

“They are able to get medications, if they have to stay longer. The main concern now is their health insurance,” explains Kay.

That’s supposed to run out on April 10. But there’s another worry, which is how they’ll be getting home.

“We’re fearful to leave her, where it’s safe,” said Joyce McDonald.

“They have to go through Germany. I’m afraid they’re going to get stuck. I’m afraid for them to get on the plane,” adds Kay.

Kay says the only thing helping her right now is support from her family and community, as well as being able to communicate with her parents through video chat.

“I’m just trying to stay positive and I think they will get home. I just don’t know when,” says Kay.

Until that does happen, Kay is keeping in contact with the federal government, trying to make sure they return quickly and safely.