

CTV Atlantic





Across the Maritimes, people are putting pen to paper to express their sympathy to the families of those killed in Fredericton last Friday -- and the whole grieving community.

Books of condolence have been placed in various community gathering places, from Fredericton city hall to police stations across the region.

In Halifax, two pairs of boots are also on display at police headquarters as a tribute to the two fallen officers.

Susan Atkinson was among those who visited the central branch of the Halifax Regional Library to share her thoughts.

“It’s just a small gesture, but hopefully will be meaningful to the people who receive it in Fredericton. I think I felt compelled to contribute in some way,” she said.

Books of condolence will be available until the regimental funeral service for the fallen officers. They will be held this Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Aitken Centre at the University of New Brunswick.