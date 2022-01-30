Maritimers dig out following weekend nor'easter

A wekeend nor'easter left many Maritimers digging out Sunday.

Trent Olson had some extra horsepower helping him clear the parking lot at his Halifax business on Sunday afternoon.

“The rain did not help it or benefit me at all when it rained after all the snow fall yesterday that’s for sure,” said Olson.

That's because after the rain, the temperature dropped, freezing everything on the ground, meaning getting around on foot was difficult.

“It’s clearing a little bit but I think there still should be some salt or something on the sidewalks at least,” said Halifax resident Andrea Cormier.

The Halifax warming centre has been a busy place so far this winter. The warming centre opens when the temperature drops to -15 degrees with or without the wind chill or when there is 25 centimetres of snow.

“We’ve been open 25 times and last season from December until the end of April I think we were only open 34 times,” said the warming centre’s manager, Megan Malette.

The storm hammered New Brunswick too, leaving shop owners clearing the sidewalks in front of their businesses.

Up in Cape Breton, wind was the main factor, downing trees and power lines.

“The winter storm that hit last night into this morning hit the south shore, metro and now into Cape Breton the hardest,” said Sean Borden, Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead.

At it's peak, Nova Scotia Power had more than 29,000 customers without electricity.

Most should have electricity restored by Saturday evening.

“The storm, the main damage was caused by high winds bringing trees and branches into our infrastructure, causing power outages,” Borden said.

The heavy snow prompted the city of Halifax to initiate its winter parking ban Saturday. Some motorists who didn't move their vehicles off the street found them plowed in and ticketed.

Even if the overnight parking ban isn’t in effect, vehicles can still be towed away if they are getting in the way of snow clearing efforts.