Maritimers display generosity in 2021 Christmas Daddies Telethon

HALIFAX -

The 2021 Christmas Daddies Telethon was another chapter in a tradition that features 58 years of generosity and four decades of Steve Murphy serving as the mainstay host.

Founded in 1964, the telethon is a fundraiser to support local families and their children during the holidays. In 58 years, Christmas Daddies has raised more than $34 million dollars.

"The best thing about it is, we are actually doing what Christmas is about. Giving back," said host Maria Panopalis. "It is a spirit of giving and it makes you feel warm and fuzzy to do something special."

Seen by many as the official kick off to the Christmas season, the telethon is also a showcase of regional music talent and volunteer spirit from all three Maritime Provinces.

During the pandemic, many charities have absorbed crushing blows to their fundraising bottom line. It should be noted for the second straight year Christmas Daddies was able to achieve a staggering level of success, at 6 p.m. Saturday the total amount raised was $685,781.85 and counting.

"Maritimers love to step up and help each other out and COVID-19 is not stopping us,” said Christmas Daddies Telethon Executive Director Roxanne Robinson.

Gina Haggett from the Salvation Army said the Salvation Army, CTV and the Christmas Daddies Telethon have formed a perfect partnership.

"The Christmas Daddies Telethon brings hope," said Haggett. "We just love this time of year. To see the smiles when a child opens a Christmas gift and has it in their hands, it is truly amazing."

It was an amazing and touching display of generosity, bringing Christmas joy to many families across this region.