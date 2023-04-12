Maritimers echo poll results as Canadians report feeling more unsafe since the pandemic

For many Maritimers, feeling unsafe is more common these days, echoing a recent online poll which suggests most Canadians don’t feel safe as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The online survey from Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies asked how the level of crime and violence in a respondent's home community today compares to how it was before the pandemic began in early 2020.

Out of 1,517 people, two-thirds said things are worse, 32 per cent said crime and violence has become "much worse" and another 32 per cent said it’s "a little worse".

When asked by CTV News how they feel, Haligonians shared similar concerns.

“Maybe because you just hear so much more these days of what goes on, but yeah, definitely, even in daytime, things don’t just happen at night anymore,” said Tina Williams.

“There was a time where I wouldn't feel that safe even walking downtown but now I certainly feel like I don't even want to go down Spring Garden [Road] or even some of the target areas,” added Kylie Duncan.

“Have we experienced any type of unsafe situation? No, but overall, we pick and choose when we go out for our walks,” said Bill Norton, who has lived just off Spring Garden Road for four decades.

But when asked if they experienced, witnessed or knew someone who experienced a series of unsafe situations -- from vandalism to theft to physical assault -- a large majority of the survey’s respondents said they didn't.

“Sometimes the perception of fear and the reality of fear, never really match up,” said St. Thomas University criminologist Michael Boudreau.

Boudreau said overall crime increased by one per cent in 2021 after pandemic lockdowns lifted.

But he adds some types of crime, such as gender and hate-based violence, have increased more than that.

Earlier this month, new figures on femicide showed homicides of women and girls are on the rise in Canada, with 850 killed over the past five years.

Boudreau noted the Leger poll indicated women living in urban areas were more likely to report that crime and violence are worse.

He added the prevalence of media and social media news about violent crimes can heighten the fear factor.

“So that when we do see horrific crimes, both in Canada, but also perhaps in the United States, Canadian media covers the mass shootings, for example, in the U.S., then that does have an influence on how people perceive the world around them,” he said.

For registered psychologist Dayna Lee-Baggley, the way human brains respond to stressors explains feelings of fearfulness during turbulent times.

“Survival brains do not like uncertainty, and so that uncertainty continues to reactivate our threat system,” she said in an interview with CTV.

“Because of the pandemic, our threat system has been activated in our survival brain to remember threats and prepare you to encounter them forevermore,” Lee-Baggley explained.

She said that’s why people may feel fearful, even without experiencing violence, and the threat of COVID-19, along with uncertainty around the economy, housing, and global conflicts are all putting our internal systems on high alert.

The poll found the most common type of unsafe situation, reported by 20 per cent of people, was "aggressive behaviour," such as making threats, yelling or causing someone to fear for their safety.

Lee-Baggley blames our brains for that as well.

“That’s also because our frontal lobe is like a battery, and we will wear out that battery of self-control as we use it up, and basically that battery is not recharging well for most people,” she explained, “and so we have less ability to control our behaviours.”

Lee-Baggley advised self-care, preventing burnout, and seeking mental health supports to help individuals manage.

As for the bigger picture around crime and violence, Boudreau said addressing the root causes is key.

“There could be more funding for mental health, there also needs to be more funding for housing, and then there needs to be more support for violence against women,” he said.

The survey found more than half of respondents felt police and municipalities are doing a good job addressing public safety concerns, although fewer than half of those polled in Atlantic Canada felt that way about police specifically.

“People are never, never going to forget what happened in Portapique,” agreed Boudreau, “and we see more places in Nova Scotia like Cumberland County that’s put out a call for tenders for new policing, so there is some lack of faith, lack of trust in the policing right now.”

With files from the Canadian Press