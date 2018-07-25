

CTV Atlantic





Self-care has become a bit of a buzz word in the health and wellness world. Tuesday marked International Self-Care Day and experts say it’s a trend with real benefits.

Lynn Shaw, the director of Dalhousie University’s School of Occupational Therapy, says taking time for yourself can help to calm the mind and the body. She often makes a point to step away from her desk to dive into a good book.

“It is so vital to an individual's health to think about self-care and to think about organizing things that they can work with that will make them better in the long run, physically and mentally,” says Shaw.

As bloggers, Samantha Kwiatkowski and Allie Conway spend hours each day at their computers. They have made it a priority to take breaks during their work day.

“I do a lot of yoga. So I spend a lot of time on my mat, just calming my mind and getting my body moving. I feel like it really helps my soul on, like, a deep level,” says Kwiatkowski.

The bloggers are big advocates of self-care -- a trend many Instagrammers have also embraced.

“They think they're just keeping up with what is trendy and the current hashtags, but really, this is one of those trends that actually has benefits for people,” says Conway.

Self-care can be anything that helps you relax, such as reading a book, listening to music, or talking to a friend.

Halifax resident Liz Eshkibok takes time to reconnect with nature at the Public Gardens.

“I think it's important to practise self-care in … physical, emotional, mental and spiritual, so that you really get a good balance, and you take care of each of those parts of your wellness,” says Eshkibok.

What makes self-care different from a hobby is making it a priority in your life and ensuring you have time in your day that’s just for you, even if it’s just five minutes.

“I think when we take it for granted, we don't do it. So I think it's really important to have that plan to talk about it and to do it, and why self-care is vital to health in the long term and in the short term,” says Shaw.

Shaw says self-care will be a cornerstone of Dalhousie’s health conference this September.