HALIFAX -- High temperatures have been felt across the Maritimes this week and while some are all for it, others are seeking shelter to cool down.

Halifax resident Glenn Purvis says he personally likes the heat. On Thursday, he decided to take a long brisk stroll to soak in the nice weather.

"Fantastic,” said Purvis. “I walk from Bayers Road downtown all the time. Sometimes I walk back home and sometimes I take the bus. As long as you've got your water with you, you're ok."

Victor Kurdsza, on the other hand, says he found it a little too hot on Thursday. Luckily, he found ways to improvise.

"Very nice," said Kurdsza who took his shirt off while walking his dog.

CTV Atlantic Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell said the humidex has made the air feel close to 40 degrees in some places.

"There is ridge in the Jetstream,” said Mitchell. “We also have the remnants of Henri which passed to the south of us."

According to Mitchell, Henri pushed a tropical air into the Atlantic region.

"That is providing the humidity into the very hot weather that we've had," said Mitchell.

However, those enjoying the heat may want to soak it in as Mitchell says cooler temperatures are on the way.

"Weekend forecast is cooler,” said Mitchell. “High is mostly in the low 20s and dry air in place."

Bill VanGorder, a senior's advocate, says cooler temperatures is welcoming news.

"People with COPD find great difficulty breathing,” said VanGorder who is a senior’s advocate. “Also people with severe asthma. Many seniors suffer from asthma."

VanGorder also pointed out that many seniors facilities operate without air conditioning.