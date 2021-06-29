FREDERICTON -- For some, coping with the heat can be a lot of fun as they enjoy a day at the park, a swimming trip and more. But for others, the heat can be much more difficult to handle – especially for those who are working long hours outdoors.

Staying hydrated is the key during hot days and can come in many different forms.

"We want to make sure we're consuming lots of water and food with water, so think melon and cucumber. All those fresh fruits and veggies are going to have lots of water in them to help with the hydration levels. It also means we maybe want to cut back a little on our caffeine intake or things that might dehydrate us. Alcohol too is a big one,” said Jessica Allison, a registered holistic nutritionist.

Some people are used to the heat, and say acclimatizing is a great way to beat it.

"When people are in their hot yoga class their body is like, 'Ok, I am familiar with this, I can deal with this heat, this is something I am familiar with, I can breathe through this, I know how to react to the stress that it induces in my body and when they go outside they're like, 'Ah, I've been here before, my body knows what to do and I know how to handle this humidity and heat,’" said Jenn Tuttle, owner of The Nest Yoga studio in Fredericton, N.B.

Tuttle says during the hot summer months, it's not uncommon for people in her class to take a break. She says setting your expectations is important.

"Most of the struggle is just finding the energy to cook something when it's really hot. Nobody feels like cooking. Times like that it's really good to go grab a premade salad, if you have to throw things on the barbecue, do the easy thing that we know really well rather than focusing on making a really big crazy meal,” Allison said. “Make something simple and small that you know you can eat."

Keeping cool is keeping a lot of maritime businesses busy. Those who install heat pumps say installations are on the rise.

"Summer has started getting a lot hotter, lasting more than a couple weeks at a time and the demand for air conditioning has been insane. Last year was the same thing and it's shaping up to be that way this year as well," said Eric Murphy, who installs heat pumps in Lower Sackville, N.S.

In Fredericton, the forecast shows a little break in the heat at the end of this week, but it is expected to return for the weekend.