Maritimers finding 'silver linings' amidst Christmas COVID-19 challenges

Christmas Eve is officially one week away and some Maritimers are looking forward to having something to celebrate.

At the Glace Bay Food Bank in Glace Bay, N.S., volunteers are ready to spread some Christmas cheer.

"Even with all the troubles between COVID and the prices of everything, we still have people that can absolutely donate and still want to. They care, and they share," said food bank coordinator Linda MacRae.

Not long ago, Mickey McNeil, whose been donating to the food bank for eight years, and his merry band of volunteers delivered more than 100 turkeys to the Glace Bay Food Bank.

"He brought in about 118 turkeys," MacRae said. “And it's just amazing to see these turkeys going out with the orders."

Jeannine McNeil, a Cape Breton native now living in Halifax, hadn't seen her brother, Bryce, since Christmas 2019, with pandemic restrictions forcing him to stay south of the border. Now, no amount of restrictions can put a damper on her holiday spirit.

"It's been two years since I've seen my brother. He came home from Atlanta yesterday," McNeil said. "Honestly, I'm going to say the cheesy thing. I got the gift I wanted, my brother home for Christmas. So, that's all I could ask for."

There's nothing stopping anyone from going for a drive and enjoying the Christmas lights, and a display in Sydney's south end ranks as one of the best.

"People come. They say, 'We went down to Tim Hortons. We get a coffee. Come back here. We sit down. Sit here for an hour or two and watch all the songs. We enjoy it',” said display creator Blair Melanson.

Melanson has been putting up his lights for years and doesn't plan to let the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that.

He says people are reminded of the simple pleasures of the season when they see his light display.

"There was a little girl here the other night. And she was hanging out the window hollering, 'Santa, Santa.' Then Santa waved to her, eh? And well, the scream went out of her,” Melanson recalled.

Back at the Glace Bay Food Bank, the feelings are of glad tidings -- and gratitude. "I want to wish Merry Christmas to everybody, and send out a big, big thank you,” MacRae said.

Whether it’s donating or doing a good deed, or simply spending some downtime with family, Maritimers are finding different ways of keeping spirits bright during difficult pandemic times.