Maritimers fired up for Canada's first World Cup match in 36 years

It's been a generation since Canada has taken the pitch in soccer's World Cup, but in just a few days, that long wait will finally be over.

Canada has made only one other World Cup appearance --– all the way back in 1986.

While the 2022 tournament starts Sunday in Qatar’s capital, Canada’s first game against Belgium is set for 3 p.m. AST on Wednesday.

"I think it's amazing to actually see the game grow in Canada,” said Jacob Spizzirri, a Toronto native who now plays for the men's soccer team at Cape Breton University.

For much of Spizzirri’s life, it was difficult to imagine Canada in a World Cup. Now, he gets to watch players he has connected with on and off the pitch wear the red and white on the world's biggest stage, while finally getting to cheer his home country.

"My background's Italian but I'm not really from there,” he said. “So having a team that you kind of grow around, even you know some of the players, it's really cool."

Irish teammate Cian Lynch looks forward to watching the tournament with teammates on campus.

"I think it's good for the country. Like he said, it's good to see football in the country growing,” Lynch said. "Hopefully it's a good buzz. I'd like to get a bit of atmosphere going. Obviously [our] season's done. Now we can have a beer or two, and get behind the Canadian team."

Canada is in a tough group. They open their tournament against Belgium --- the second-ranked team in the world.

Next, they face Croatia, another European powerhouse, before finishing the round robin against Morocco.

"Obviously Canadian soccer fans have been waiting in a lot of cases, in my case, a lifetime,” said Cape Breton Eagles play-by-play broadcaster Pat McNeil, who is also a soccer fan.

McNeil notes while soccer typically isn't considered must-see TV in this country, it could be different this time.

"There could be a bit of a Cinderella story, and I think there is the potential for it,” McNeil said. "This could be a team that captures the nation's hearts, and certainly I hope that that's what happens."

So how will Canada do in its first World Cup in more than 30 years? Lynch figures they'll be in tough just to get out of their group.

"They don't have the experience to go far, but it's good for them to be there. It's good for the country,” he said.

Others, like Spizzirri, were quite a bit more optimistic.

"It'll be them and Argentina in the final. I think they'll win,” he said.