Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans

Maritimers across the region are marking Remembrance Day Friday as they honour the veterans who have fought for our country.

This the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that in-person ceremonies are being held without restrictions.

Masks and social distancing are no longer mandatory, though they may be encouraged at some services.

More to come...

Lest We Forget. A few moments from the Remembrance Day ceremony in Halifax’s Grand Parade. pic.twitter.com/r9x7pCrXa4 — Sarah Plowman (@SarahPlowmanCTV) November 11, 2022

It's Remembrance Day and #Canada is ready to mark another important moment in honour of those who sacrificed their lives for the freedoms we now enjoy. 21 gun salute in prep mode! This is a sneak peek on #citadelhill in Halifax #lestweforget2022

More @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/t6igUeePdk — Valentine Nkeng (@ValentineNkeng) November 11, 2022