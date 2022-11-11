Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Maritimers across the region are marking Remembrance Day Friday as they honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
This the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that in-person ceremonies are being held without restrictions.
Masks and social distancing are no longer mandatory, though they may be encouraged at some services.
More to come...
Atlantic Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
WATCH LIVE | Remembrance Day: Live updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion is leading a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca has live updates from the event in Ottawa.
Two provincial privacy watchdogs confirm Sobeys experiencing data breach
Two provincial privacy watchdogs say they have received data breach reports from Sobeys, which has been dealing with 'IT system' issues for much of the past week affecting customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
Her travel documents were stolen in Turkey. She has been unable to return to Canada ever since
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
Boy abducted by ISIS reunited with his family in Winnipeg after eight years
Eight years after Ayad Alhussein was abducted by the terror group ISIS, he has been reunited with his family in Winnipeg.
Repeat COVID-19 infections riskier than first bout with virus, study finds
The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published on Thursday suggests.
Canadians mark Remembrance Day at ceremonies across the country
Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country today to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
Majority of Canadians support increasing aid to Ukraine despite chance of larger deficit: Nanos poll
Most Canadians support increasing financial aid to Ukraine, even if that leads to a larger deficit, according to new poll from Nanos Research.
Toronto
-
Rare photos of 44 Toronto First World War soldiers discovered
Dozens of remarkably well-preserved photos of Toronto-area soldiers from the First World War have been found after more than 100 years, showing in sharp detail the days before these young men travelled to the front lines.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
Calgary
-
Remembrance Day in Calgary: Where to observe
Several Remembrance Day ceremonies are planned in Calgary to honour those who have died in the line of duty.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Remembrance Day: Live updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion is leading a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca has live updates from the event in Ottawa.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lockdown at Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que. college; one man arrested
A lockdown is currently in place at the Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu college (CEGEP), south of Montreal, and one man has been arrested. Students and staff have been ordered to barricade themselves in a closed room and turn off the lights.
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | Here's how to watch the Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal
Montrealers will gather at Place du Canada Friday for the first in-person Remembrance Day ceremony in two years. For those watching from home, the ceremony will be streamed live at 11 a.m. on the CTV Montreal website.
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs. Marie Ismé said her 18-year-old son, Brandon, is not a threat and said his treatment by Mascouche police is the worst nightmare for someone with autism.
Edmonton
-
Where to mark Remembrance Day in the Edmonton area
CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of the ceremonies taking place this Friday.
-
Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
Alberta's new premier is moving ahead on a plan to ditch the RCMP and create a provincial police force, despite a report stating it will cost taxpayers more.
-
Canada's men qualify for FIBA World Cup with 94-56 win over Venezuela
Canada is going to the FIBA World Cup.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadians mark Remembrance Day at ceremonies across the country
Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country today to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
-
Her travel documents were stolen in Turkey. She has been unable to return to Canada ever since
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
London
-
London’s 'Karate Kid' celebrates 7 medals and top spot at worlds
A London teen has earned multiple medals at the World Karate Championships in Ireland. Kaleb Boyle took home seven medals, including four gold. He was the top Canadian in his class.
-
Two pedestrians struck by car in downtown London
An area of downtown London, Ont. is currently closed after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle early Thursday evening, sending one to hospital with serious injuries. Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.
-
Wayward tire nearly strikes OPP cruiser on Highway 401
An OPP officer had a close call with a wayward tire after a tire fell off a vehicle while driving on Highway 401 near Thames Centre on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Where Manitobans can attend Remembrance Day ceremonies
Remembrance Day is almost here and there is a variety of options for Winnipeggers to attend ceremonies and remember those who fought for the country.
-
Boy abducted by ISIS reunited with his family in Winnipeg after eight years
Eight years after Ayad Alhussein was abducted by the terror group ISIS, he has been reunited with his family in Winnipeg.
-
How much snow fell in Manitoba on Thursday?
Southeast Manitoba was hit with a wallop of winter weather on Thursday night and Friday morning, with some areas receiving close to 15 centimetres (cm) of snow.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Remembrance Day: Live updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion is leading a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca has live updates from the event in Ottawa.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day services scheduled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
Ottawa's top doctor asks province for help, won't rule out mask mandate
Ottawa's top doctor has written to the province asking for help stressing the importance of wearing masks amid an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses in children.
Saskatoon
-
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
-
'They really don't appreciate it': Veterans say Remembrance Day is on decline
Remembrance Day is fast approaching and a couple veterans say appreciation for their service is declining.
-
'Do you have another shirt?': Possible change in legislative protocol following abortion t-shirt rejection
Clarity on protocols within the Saskatchewan Legislature is being looked for by both the government and the official opposition, thanks to a shirt, which read “Abortion is Health Care.”
Vancouver
-
Woman pushed off bike, injured during bizarre incident on North Vancouver trail
Police are investigating a bizarre incident that unfolded earlier this year on a North Vancouver trail, and ended with a woman being pushed off her bike and seriously injured.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Remembrance Day: Live updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion is leading a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca has live updates from the event in Ottawa.
-
LIVE AT 10:30 A.M.
LIVE AT 10:30 A.M. | Watch Vancouver's 2022 Remembrance Day ceremony here
The annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Victory Square cenotaph in downtown Vancouver begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday, and CTV News will be broadcasting the service live.
Regina
-
LIVE @ 10:30
LIVE @ 10:30 | How to watch Regina's Remembrance Day Ceremony
The Regina Royal Canadian Legion is hosting a Remembrance Day Ceremony on Friday.
-
Canadians mark Remembrance Day at ceremonies across the country
Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country today to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.
-
'Crazy high' volumes of sick kids pack Sask. clinics: family doctor
Saskatchewan clinics are packed with sick kids who are once again catching respiratory viruses that virtually did not exist for the last two years due to pandemic behaviours, according to a Saskatoon family physician.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after woman assaulted, held against her will in Victoria condo
Victoria police took a man into custody Tuesday night after responding to a call about ongoing threats and assaults against a woman who was held against her will at a downtown condo.
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | Remembrance Day in Greater Victoria: How to watch ceremonies
Municipalities across Greater Victoria will honour members of the Canadian Armed Forces both past and present at Remembrance Day ceremonies Friday morning.
-
Langford humanitarian group on a new mission to provide medical supplies in Ukraine
A humanitarian group in Langford is stepping up its support for the people in war-torn Ukraine. It’s hosting a fundraiser this Saturday night at the Bear Mountain Westin to raise money for much-needed medical supplies after an urgent plea from a doctor in the invaded country.