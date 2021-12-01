Maritimers get relief at the gas pumps Wednesday as prices dip

Halifax -

Nova Scotians saw a big drop in price at the pumps Wednesday, after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.

In Halifax’s Zone 1, the price of regular self-serve is down 7.5 cents a litre to a new minimum of just over $1.31.

Meanwhile, diesel is down 7.1 cents a litre to a new minimum of $1.38.

“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline and diesel oil," said the UARB in a release.

"The benchmark prices of gasoline and diesel oil are based on an average of the daily market price for refined product on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) converted into Canadian dollars."

The NSUARB monitors the markets for gas and diesel oil daily and may set a new price at any time "should conditions warrant."

The Prince Edward Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission also approved an unscheduled price adjustment Wednesday.

The price of regular self-serve is down 5.7 cents a litre to a new minimum of just over $1.36.

Meanwhile, diesel is down 5.8 cents a litre to a new minimum of just over $1.46.

The Commission’s next scheduled pricing adjustment is Dec. 3.