Maritimers head into Thanksgiving weekend feeling pinch of higher prices

GLACE BAY, N.S. -

The Glace Bay Food Bank recently held its annual food drive, but the amount of food donated this year was noticeably down.

"We did very well and appreciate everything, but it was down a bit. I think it might be hard on people who usually donate giving what they usually give," says Linda MacRae, the food bank's co-ordinator.

She says with food prices rising, client numbers are already starting to spike with larger numbers expected into November and December.

"Now with the winter coming they're saying do I heat my house, do I feed my family, and do I eat myself."

Sylvain Charlebois is the director of the agri-food and analytics lab at Dalhousie University.

He says there is concern with the food inflation rate close to five per cent in Canada.

"The prices have gone up significantly since January, about five per cent we believe, but that's just an average; a lot of products have gone up by 10 or 15 per cent."

Many staples like meat and dairy have increased in recent months due to macroeconomic shocks, caused by both unfavourable weather patterns in the Northern Hemisphere and logistical challenges due to the global pandemic.

"I would say we are looking at lingering issues going into 2022, like labour, transportation and I think supply chain challenges won't stop on New Year's Eve," says Charlebois.

Canadian gas prices have also risen across Canada, with oil hitting a seven-year high.

Gas prices climbed in New Brunswick by four cents overnight and are expected to go up in Nova Scotia at midnight tonight.

"Normally in the past, we've seen a significant 10 to 15 per cent in the price of oil and we also see an increase in the value of the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. green back and that's really, really critical," says Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy. "The Canadian dollar value versus the U.S. determines the price we pay not only at the pumps, but for all of our commodities."

But McTeague says the loonie has not responded this time around.

Meanwhile, back at the Glace Bay Food Bank they're preparing for their client list to grow with no idea on when prices will level off.