After four days of it, the heat and humidity is now more than an uncomfortable inconvenience. For some, such as 11-year-old Claire Thibodeau, it’s a health issue.

She has asthma, which means the heat and humidity are really cramping her style.

“It affects my breathing a lot because of how hot it is, and it's just really hard to walk,” Thibodeau says.

There are two dehumidifiers in their home to try to keep the humidity down, says Claire’s mother, Joan Chase.

“We tend to keep her inside a lot more, because when she's out, running, playing, and trying to swim, she's out of breath a lot, so she winds up taking her puffer more,” Chase said.

The Canadian Lung Association confirms that for people who have asthma, or any other lung disease, the weather can cause flare-ups.

Commercial laundries are hot and humid places to work, even in cool weather. Joan Gowanick has been at it for 13 years.

“You just drink lots of water, and just deal with it, basically; step outside if you have to,” Gowanick said.

Not only is the heat triggering breathing problems, and causing heat stroke and dehydration, it’s breeding bacteria in swimming areas.

So, when you find a place to cool off, it can be a problem there too. At Birch Cove on Dartmouth’s Lake Banook, the beach is closed.

“Bacteria grow more rapidly in warm temperatures, so the more bacteria there are in the water the longer they will live and the greater numbers they will be,” said Cameron Deacoff, who works in water resource management for the city of Halifax.

As if anyone needed more evidence of climate change, there were city crews out in Dartmouth today planting palm trees.

“We’ve been told that, some of these palm trees can survive up to -23 C temperatures in the wintertime,” said municipal gardener Guy Boissonneault.

They say it's an experiment inspired by the tropical weather and they are planting them in four different locations to see how they do.

The heat and humidity is expected to ease up later this week, so there is relief on the way for those with health problems and maybe more beaches will open up to help people deal with the heat.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.