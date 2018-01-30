

A strong winter storm closed schools and cancelled flights in parts of Atlantic Canada on Tuesday.

Snow blowers and plows were out in full force in Cape Breton trying to keep up with Mother Nature’s latest winter wallop.

“It's nice and light. It's not wet yet. But if you get it before the rain comes then we're in good shape,” said Sydney resident Stephen Johnson.

The storm started in the early morning hours, beginning as snow then quickly changing to a mix of ice pellets and freezing rain.

“Visibility is a concern for operators,” said Gerard Jessome of the Department of Transportation. “The roads are slipperier, certainly during freezing rain conditions, so it is a challenge. But our operators are skilled and well trained for these types of events.”

All French and English public schools closed on Prince Edward Island, and most schools in Nova Scotia closed due to the storm. Schools in the Tri-County Regional School Board and South Shore Regional School Board were some one the only ones open.

Most universities and colleges in both provinces delayed opening, while some closed for the day.

Ana Luna was also enjoying the white stuff. It's the first time she's seen snow since coming to Canada from the Philippines.

“Yeah it's very cold,” she says. “In the Philippines it's hot. Here it's cold. But for me it's fun.”

But the snow certainly wasn't fun for everyone. The provincial health authority said some of its services were impacted, meaning some appointments were cancelled or rescheduled.

Several Halifax Transit buses were operating on snow plans, while Transit Cape Breton cancelled service for the day.

Cape Breton Regional Police were telling motorists to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. By late afternoon the winter storm warning was replaced by a freezing rain warning for the island, making the commute home treacherous.

“We have 400 pieces of gear mobilized across the province and working all night and they will continue to work until everything is cleared up and roads are back to safe conditions,” says Jessome.

Drivers in Nova Scotia were being cautioned about treacherous conditions and whiteouts, with up to 25 cm of snow, wind and freezing rain in the forecast.

Some provincial government offices delayed opening, while offices in Victoria and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality closed for the day.

The overnight winter parking ban will continue to be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Marine Atlantic ferry crossings between North Sydney and Port aux Basques are cancelled Tuesday morning, and have been rescheduled to depart Tuesday evening. Marine Atlantic says evening crosses may be cancelled as well.

The Confederation Bridge has restricted certain classes of vehicles from crossing until the current high wind situation changes. Restricted classes include automobiles towing trailers, motorcycles, highsided vehicles including trucks, tractor trailers, recreational vehicles, and buses.

With files from The Canadian Press

It's a winter wonderland in Sydney today. @CBRegPolice telling people to stay home. Several cancellations throughout @CBRMGov pic.twitter.com/AByA22bTYg — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) January 30, 2018

More than 350 vehicles around the Halifax Regional Muncipality were ticketed during the overnight parking ban. $50 is the fine. The ban is on again tonight @hfxgov asking residents to keep vehicles off the road - easier for crews to continue clean-up overnight. @CTVAtlantic — Suzette Belliveau (@SBelliveauCTV) January 30, 2018

It’s a “wipers up” kind of day. Roads are greasy in the Halifax area especially the side streets. Traffic is light however. #winter @CTVAtlantic @CTVMorningAtl @CTV_Liveat5 pic.twitter.com/09w9HivIaK — Paul Creelman (@PaulCreelmanCTV) January 30, 2018

More traffic on the road than I expected this AM. Take your time. Snow is packed down, crews working around the clock to keep streets cleared. Rush-hour will be slow, so leave early if you have to work this AM. We’re live on @CTVMorningAtl shortly. pic.twitter.com/E8zzAvcIHC — Suzette Belliveau (@SBelliveauCTV) January 30, 2018