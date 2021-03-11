HALIFAX -- On Thursday, Halifax city streets were full of an optimistic kind of hustle and bustle. People were masking up, moving about, and making the most of the day.

In a showcase of perseverance, some small businesses even managed to survive the pandemic.

"I just think people adapt as a rule," said Mike Martin, who interviewed with CTV News while walking downtown. "It’s just human nature."

Martin also provided a historical example, a previous pandemic.

"It’s going to be like the roaring 20s," said Martin, looking forward to things getting back to normal.

"Everyone’s gonna be out eating, drinking and having some fun," he added with a laugh.

Psychologist Dayna Lee-Baggley even says it’s emotionally healthy to look forward to better times.

"We can emerge from this," she said. Lee-Baggley adds that it’s also important to acknowledge the struggle of the past year.

More good news: at the time of writing, over two million Canadians have gotten their first vaccine dose.

Although Canada isn’t number one in the world for vaccine distribution, Maj.-Gen.Dany Fortin, the military general behind the country’s vaccine distribution plan, says we’re ahead of schedule.

And, Fortin says even more is on the way.

"This includes 25 million between April and June," said Fortin in Ottawa. "Canada will soon receive two million doses, delivered each week."

For those looking for even more good news, earlier snowfall has melted in most parts of the Maritimes, and spring is in the air – especially for Friday.

CTV Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says we’re expecting double digit temperatures for a few areas in the Maritimes this week.

For those hesitant to look forward with optimism, Lee-Baggley says it’s okay – as long as we acknowledge how hard it’s been, and understand that we are not quite at the finish line just yet.