Maritimers prepare for Boston Marathon, despite winter weather

SYDNEY RIVER, NS -

The ice pellets came down Friday afternoon and the footing was slippery, but Herbie Sakalauskas says he has ran in worse winter conditions as he trains for the Boston Marathon.

"It's been raining. It's been snowing. It's been hailing and I've run in it all”, Sakalauskas said of this year’s winter weather.

When the Cape Bretoner lines up in April, it will be his fourth time running the marathon, but his first since 2018.

Sakalauskas says after all we've been through, a weekly dose of bad weather won't stand in his way.

"I think if you ask most runners, they'll tell you that they hate the treadmill”, he said, “So I got rid of it. Which forces me to run outside and you know what? When you do run outside in weather like this, when you’re done it's a little more rewarding."

As for Jamie Flynn, Halifax runner, this year would mark a lifelong goal of finally competing in the world's most famous race. While he's unsure if he'll attend due to COVID-19 concerns, he continues to train despite weather conditions.

"I still enjoy getting outside in the fresh air every day”, Flynn said, “And then having the Boston carrot at the end is something that keeps me motivated for sure."

Prior to the pandemic, Heather Lee-Callaghan of Timberlea, N.S., ran the Boston Marathon seven years in a row. Over the past two years, she's completed it virtually twice in Halifax.

She says nothing compares to experiencing the finish line on Boylston Street in-person.

"I just hope for the 'Boston feeling' back again. I'm kind of craving it right now. It would be honestly a runner's dream. It's one of those things where making it to the Boston Marathon is kind of an epic moment in your running adventures. Then suddenly you can't go, which is something no one expected," said Lee-Callaghan.

This year's race will take place on Patriots Day, the first time since 2019.

"I hope we get the crowds that Boston's known for and I think we will”, Sakalauskas said.