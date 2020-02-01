HALIFAX -- Super Bowl Sunday, it's the one day a year everyone's a football fan, even if you don't know the Chiefs from the 49ers, you probably know your way around the snacks. Overall, it’s a day to celebrate football in whatever way you choose.

For hard-core fans like Richard Maclean, the Super Bowl is more than just a game.

"To me, the best thing about the sport is the inclusive nature,” says Maclean. “In some ways, it's bigger than a New Years' Eve celebration."

Maclean, who also runs university football in Canada, says the NFL has mastered the formula to draw in over a 100M fans each year.

"NFL has come to realize that in order to get a bigger fan base, you need people to care more than just about what goes on on the field," says Maclean.

The game itself and its sideshow attractions have evolved into must-see-television.

"As much as anyone, I watch the Super Bowl for commercials, I watch for the half-time show," says Maclean.

At a party supplies store in Dartmouth, employee, Jason Grandbois sells all the goodies needed to host an awesome Super Bowl party.

"People come together at home or at the pub and enjoy that time together with family and friends," says Grandbois.

Many items, such as a mini inflatable stadium for snacks, are selling out at his store.

"In their goes all your food, your drinks and your buffet,” says Grandbois of the product, which has become this year’s top seller.

At a local delicatessen, sales are plentiful in anticipation of the big game.

“Sales are very heavy, we are very busy,” says employee, Jessica Kelbrat. “Pepperoni, polish sausage, party trays, cheeses, an assortment of finger foods – the whole shebang.”

Whether celebrating at home or at the pub, Super Bowl Sunday has become a shared experience, with many people coming together for the football spectacular.

"You can get together with your friends, your family, people who are supporting a different team than you,” says Maclean.

Meanwhile, the 49ers and the Chiefs will go head to head in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday.