Maritimers react to Australian ban on social media for children under 16

A social media ban for children under the age of 16 has now been passed by the Australian Senate and will soon become a world-first law.

In Sydney, N.S., middle school students generally weren't thrilled at the thought of Canada adopting similar legislation.

"You get to know the news as well and stuff, so if (social media) was really banned then it would be not really good for me,” said one student outside of Sherwood Park Middle School.

"You can also use it to call your parents if you need them and stuff,” added another.

"This is one of the great problems of our time, and I commend the Australian government for taking this initiative,” said Dr. Simon Sherry, a clinical psychologist based in Halifax.

Sherry said there is plenty of evidence that links social media to physical and mental health problems among youth.

"Problems with sleep, and sedentariness, and obesity,” Sherry said. "On the mental health side, we see clear links to suicidal ideation, depression, anxiety, inattention."

“I think it should be a parent's choice. I really don't think it should be a government's choice,” said Amanda Carroll of Sydney, a mother to an eight-year-old son and a 20-year-old daughter.

Carroll said while she's not sure kids under 16 need social media, she also figures it may be a reality that is difficult - if not impossible - to avoid.

“I also think that at some point, they have to learn how to interact with (social media), right? Just like we teach them how to interact socially when they're at school,” Carroll said.

Not everyone in the Australian Senate was in favour of the bill.

It passed 34 votes to 19.

Even if it's an issue that still divides people, Sherry thinks Canada should give some thought to a similar type of ban.

“If we don't consider this anytime soon, we're going to continue to see our children exposed to the obvious harms of social media and excessive screen time use,” Sherry said.