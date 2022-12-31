Maritimers react to death of Pope Benedict XVI

On the final day of 2022, there was no shortage of reaction in Cape Breton's Catholic community to the news that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away just before the dawn of a new year.

"I wasn't surprised, at the age of 95 and his health has been deteriorating, but it's certainly the passing of a major figure in the church in the 20th century,” said Bill Burke, pastor at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Catholic Parish in Sydney.

Burke said oddly enough, one of the things Benedict will be most remembered for is when he retired in 2013.

He added that in his eight years in the papal role, the pontiff left a mark on the faithful here in the Maritimes.

"Including a Cape Bretoner, Charles MacDonald, who was a student of his in Germany,” Burke said. “Often spoke of his humility, his gentleness and his kindness."

Indeed, MacDonald -- one of the Island's most respected theologians -- was a disciple of Benedict's in Germany in the 1960's.

He often spoke of his former mentor when Benedict was Pope.

MacDonald died in March 2021.

"Benedict's was a life well-lived,” said David Deane, associate professor at the Atlantic School of Theology.

However, a longtime leader in Cape Breton's LGBTQ2S+ community said many would have liked Benedict to have been a more progressive Pope.

Benedict held fast to traditional Catholic views against homosexuality, birth control and divorce, decisions that ostracized many communities from the Catholic Church.

"This is just a death of someone who was well-known,” said Peter Steele, a former chair of Pride Cape Breton. “Certainly for me, and I'm sure for a great number of people in the LGBT community."

Deane said while Benedict served during a tumultuous time for the Catholic Church, his legacy was mostly positive.

"Any Pope who is pontiff during periods of sexual abuse crises and decline in the numbers of the faithful, questions have to be asked,” Deane said. “But I think in most areas, he would be seen as someone who would be righting the ship -- rather than things going in the wrong direction."

Despite the controversies, Deane believes Benedict will leave a lasting legacy.

"I think he was a model of humility all his life,” Deane said. “He was a model of service. He devoted his life to what he believed in, to the faith and I think that history will remember him fondly.”