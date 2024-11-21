Maritimers react to upcoming GST/HST holiday essentials tax break

Maritimers say the temporary tax break is a good thing during the holiday season as its tough financially for all.

"Well, I think it's incredibly helpful at this time of year and this time of very severe challenges people are facing,” says Halifax resident Margaret Casey.

The tax relief doesn't go into effect until December 14th and will only last two months. Some of the items will include children's clothes, children’s footwear, children's diapers, car seats, print newspapers, printed books, Christmas Trees, food or beverages, jigsaw puzzles, video game consoles and select children’s toys.

According to the Federal government's website, HST is also removed for the Atlantic Canadian provinces and the Canadian Taxpayers Federation says this is a benefit to Atlantic Canadians, although more needs to be done.

"It's going to be some good news for Atlantic Canadians because Atlantic Canadians are way overtaxed, its good news as it will provide some relief especially during an expensive and financially stressful time,” says Franco Terrazzano, Canadian Taxpayers Federation Federal Director.

Charites around Halifax welcome the added help for their clients.

"I think it will certainly help the families that use our services. I mean a lot of families that come in have small children and babies so any reduction to the cost to diapers, children’s clothes, shoes will certainly help because every dollar counts,” says Lisa Harrison, Brunswick Street Mission Executive Director.

"It's very important because anywhere there is a savings, obviously makes an impact for the benefit, for anyone that has to pay a little bit extra on food, a little bit extra on housing that affects the food security, the housing security, and for the clientele that we serve who are often living below that poverty line, this does make a difference, says Cherry Laxton, Souls Harbour Rescue Mission CEO.

The program will come to an end on February 15th and according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, this is too soon and should be extended.

"The federal- government must provide further relief by making this tax cut permanent, and by cutting other taxes and reversing other tax hikes, and number two we need all Atlantic Canadian premiers to also cut taxes,” says Terrazzano.

In addition, Maritimers who worked in 2023 and earned up to $150,000 will receive a cheque for $250 in the spring of 2025.