Maritimers remember Wanda Robson, Nova Scotia's 'Sister To Courage'

She was known as Nova Scotia's 'Sister to Courage,’ but Wanda Robson herself was a force to be reckoned with.

For much of her life, Robson was a voice for her sister Viola Desmond, who became a civil rights icon after being arrested for refusing to leave the whites-only section of a New Glasgow, N.S. movie theatre back in 1946. In 2010, Desmond was posthumously pardoned by then Lieutenant-Governor of Nova Scotia Mayann Francis.

"I'll always remember Wanda, how she reacted, how she looked,” said Francis of that day, adding it was the start of a close friendship which lasted until Robson passed away Sunday in Cape Breton.

Francis remembers Robson for her genuine personality.

“She also had a great sense of humour. Her sense of humour was just amazing and so I truly loved her," she said.

Chester Borden is the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club in Whitney Pier, N.S. He remembers Robson’s influence on a younger generation during visits to the club.

"She was funny, joked around with the kids, and she was 90 then, I guess. The kids really respect her,” he said.

"She carried the torch. She carried the torch of her sister."

Scott Thomas, Cape Breton University’s human rights officer, struck up an unlikely friendship with Robson while sitting next to her in a communications class at the university in 2002. Robson was working on a university degree, eventually graduating in 2004 at 77.

Thomas says his former classmate had a major influence on him.

"She taught me early on to do what's right,” Thomas said.

“(Not to) be afraid of standing up and (not to be) afraid to help others."

One of Robson's proudest moments came in 2018 in Winnipeg, when she helped unveil the Viola Desmond $10 bill. Robson, who was known for her outgoing personality and ability to turn a phrase, summed up the moment with a comment that made its mark on those in attendance.

"A woman – a Black woman – is on the $10 bill,” Robson said at the time. “The Queen is in good company.”

Robson, who is survived by her husband Joseph, was 95 years old.