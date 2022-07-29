Maritimers respond with mixed reaction to papal visit on its last day
Pope Francis’ words are still being received with mixed reaction on the last day of his visit to Canada.
Alan Knockwood, a survivor of the Shubenacadie Indian Residential School, travelled to Quebec to see the Pope.
He says he is still processing the experience.
“I was trying to fathom why the apologies seem to be so light,” Knockwood said. who was hoping to hear something concrete.
“I feel halfway there.”
Until Thursday, Pope Francis failed to mention sexual abuse even though Indigenous children in residential schools suffered from this type of abuse, as well as neglect and malnourishment.
Knockwood sees the apology as a sort of opening of a door.
“That door needs to be open quite a bit wider, but it's a start. For a long time we had a key hole and it was locked,” Knockwood said.
“It took years and years to get to this point. It’s going to take a couple years to get past it.”
Becky Julian, another survivor of the Shubenacadie Indian Residential School, has not watched the apology.
“I've heard so many apologies now there's nothing to their apologies, it's just a bunch of words,” she said.
Julian believes apologies need to come from those directly responsible.
“He (the Pope) didn't do it. The one that's sitting in the back and not saying a damn word is the government,” Julian said.
Jaime Battiste is the parliamentary secretary to the minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and the he first Mi'kmaq to be elected to Parliament. He believes the Pope's penitential pilgrimage has been powerful, but notes this is one step on the healing journey.
“To hear from the Pope the words of great sorrow and the humbly talking about the need for penance – and that's what this journey was about,” Battiste said.
Battiste also pointed out how a papal visit was one of four steps the Truth and Reconciliation Commission asked from the Pope and the Vatican.
“The other part is to make sure there’s education to the clergy, to Catholics across Canada as to why there was a need for an apology,” he said.
Battiste adds it’s also important that funding is found for the revitalization of Indigenous language and culture and said the government is committed to implementing the calls to action and hopes the bishops and cardinals share the same commitment.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is hockey culture': Former players, advocates react to Hockey Canada hearings
Calls continue for a major shakeup at Hockey Canada following recent revelations around how the organization handled past claims of sexual assault.
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
'Grandparent scams' on the rise with more than $2.7 million lost across Canada this year
Across the country, police and fraud-prevention experts are warning Canadians to be vigilant with reports of 'grandparent scams' targeting seniors on the rise.
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
Study: Face shields fail to give high levels of COVID protection
A study conducted by the University of East Anglia found face shields are not able to provide high levels of protection against COVID-19.
Toronto
-
Staffing crunch hits several Ontario hospitals hard, nurses union raises concerns
Several Ontario hospitals were reducing service in certain areas over the long weekend due to staff shortages as an Ontario nurses union called on the province to tackle what it called an alarming situation.
-
Couple evicted by police from Toronto Airbnb in middle of night despite paying $4,500 to stay
A couple from New Zealand who spent more than $4,500 to rent an Airbnb in Toronto were evicted by police in the middle of the night after a man showed up claiming the unit was his.
-
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Calgary
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Calgary
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the city of Calgary.
-
'Child with no country': Three year citizenship wait has Calgary teen stuck in limbo
He's been in Calgary for a decade and has had a citizenship application in for three years, but one local teen is still waiting to officially become a Canadian.
-
Calgarians find ways to stay cool inside their homes without AC units
As the heat wave continues to grip much of Alberta, including Calgary, it’s been a challenge for many people to not only stay cool outdoors but inside as well, especially for those without an air conditioner.
Montreal
-
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
-
'We can't be afraid to talk': Young Montreal nurses call out mistreatment of Indigenous patients
A group of young nurses and their professors say they need to speak out about the mistreatment of Indigenous patients they've witnessed within Montreal's health-care system, particularly involving people experiencing homelessness.
-
Bill 96 ignores students with 'invisible' disabilities trying to obtain higher education degrees
Students with disabilities say they're worried about how Quebec's controversial language law could negatively impact their ability to pursue higher education and thrive later in life.
Edmonton
-
Here's when you can get your child ages 6 months to 5 years vaccinated against COVID-19
Alberta will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Albertans ages six months to five years starting on Aug. 2, the province announced Friday.
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
-
'A judicial superstar': First Canadian woman appointed provincial chief justice retiring
The first woman appointed as chief justice of a province in Canada who has served 30 years on the bench in Alberta is retiring Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay airport café reopening downtown
The Northern Himalayan Café, which used to be located in the city’s airport, is moving downtown.
-
Northern Ontario woman releases butterflies in honour of lost children
Raising Monarch butterflies is not only a hobby for Elaine Tremblay, it's also a mission.
-
Timmins police report increase in distracted driving
Timmins Police officials are seeing an increase in people using their cellphones while driving and they said it's especially noticeable at traffic lights.
London
-
$35,000 worth of drugs seized in St. Thomas
A 56-year-old St. Thomas man has been arrested and charged for several drug and weapons-related offences.
-
Graphic roadside anti-abortion signs could be target of stricter sign bylaw
London may soon consider broadening its prohibition of graphic anti-abortion images to include their public display on signs, banners and billboards.
-
14 hospitals in Ontario curb services due to staff shortages
It’s going to be another long weekend, with closed emergency rooms across Midwestern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Kevin Klein expected to run for Winnipeg mayor, pushing candidate pool to 13
The number of mayoral candidates is expected to climb to 13 as a current councillor said he will throw his name into the mix.
-
Armed standoff ends with detonated explosives, home going up in flames: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said they were involved in an armed standoff on Wednesday in Ebb and Flow First Nation, which ended with explosives being detonated and a home going up in flames.
-
One-third of rural or northern ERs in Manitoba closed this long weekend: Doctors Manitoba
Manitoba physicians are more worried than ever about staffing leading to emergency department closures in rural and northern Manitoba.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa ice cream shop ordered to shut down wholesale business
The Merry Dairy in Ottawa says it halted its wholesale operations on Thursday following a visit by an officer from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-
Staying safe during the August long weekend
Ontario Provincial Police launched their annual "Move Over" public safety campaign, as thousands of drivers hit the road for a long-weekend destination.
-
Supercell tornado in Madoc, Ont. area travelled 55.8 km last Sunday, researchers say
A tornado that struck an area north of Belleville, Ont. last weekend was on the ground for more than 45 minutes, covering an area of 55.8 kilometres, according to researchers.
Saskatoon
-
'Complete turmoil': Saskatoon man warning pet owners after dog attack
A Saskatoon man is warning pet owners after his dog was attacked at a popular park.
-
Prince Albert man now faces 26 charges in child luring investigation
A Prince Albert man now faces more than two dozen charges in connection to child luring investigation.
-
'It's OK to fail sometimes': Saskatoon kids learn how to hustle at summer business camp
About 30 Saskatoon students between the ages of nine and 14 learned the ins and outs of running a business at the first Edwards Entrepreneurship Exploration camp at the University of Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
Stanley Park bike lane 'eliminates potential' for major events, says event organizer
The current configuration of the temporary bike lane through Stanley Park makes it impossible to stage major events in the park, said a Vancouver event organizer.
-
BCCDC removes data on COVID-19 infection outcomes by vaccination status from dashboard
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has stopped reporting case outcomes by vaccination status on its COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard because the data had become "hard to interpret," according to the Ministry of Health.
-
B.C. heat wave coming to an end? Temperatures forecast to dip as much as 18 degrees in some areas
After a cooler-than-usual spring, some British Columbians relished in a July heat wave, but after several days of record-breaking temperatures, they may be asking how much more of this we're in store for.
Regina
-
Mixed emotions from residential school survivors as the Papal visit comes to a close
As Pope Francis wraps up the final leg of his weeklong Canadian visit, there are mixed emotions among residential school survivors who are reflecting on the Pontiff’s apology and his time in the country.
-
6.4 kg of methamphetamine seized during Regina drug trafficking investigation: police
A Regina woman is facing several charges after more than 6.4 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized during a drug trafficking investigation.
-
Here's what Sask. constituencies could look like for the next provincial election
Here are the proposed changes to Saskatchewan's constituency borders ahead of the next provincial election.
Vancouver Island
-
'My family is not safe': B.C. woman documents travels through home country of Ukraine
Alla Pavlikhin and her husband just returned to Langford, B.C., after spending a month volunteering in their home city of Kyiv, Ukraine.
-
Closures coming to 2 Vancouver Island-area hospitals due to staff shortage
Island Health is warning residents of multiple closures at the Chemainus Health Care Centre (CHCC) and Cormorant Island Community Health Centre in August due to a staff shortage.
-
Full overnight closures coming to Tofino, Ucluelet highway next week
The only highway in and out of the coastal Vancouver Island communities of Tofino and Ucluelet will be closed to all traffic for three consecutive nights next week.