Maritimers share memories of their encounters with Queen Elizabeth II
As Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin made the journey through Scotland’s capital Monday, Lois Chmiel recalled a happier moment when she met the Monarch more than 70 years ago.
The Masstown, N.S. woman met Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip in November, 1951 during a visit to Sydney. At the time, six-year-old Lois was the daughter of the city’s mayor.
Now in her seventies, Chimel can still vividly recall giving the Princess a bouquet.
“(She was) a very stately, elegant lady,” said Chmiel. “When I presented her and curtsied with the flowers, the bouquet I had for her, she thanked me for the beautiful flowers."
Cape Breton Regional Municipality’s current mayor, Amanda McDougall, came face-to-face with Queen Elizabeth II at Dartmouth’s Alderney Landing when she was a 10-year-old girl guide.
McDougall says seeing a woman in such an important public role left an early impression.
"Our Girl Guide troupe in 1994 was invited to serve as honour guards for the visit of the Queen,” McDougall explained. "As she walked by, she looked and waved at all of us and took that time to kind of have that connection."
According to Tom Urbaniak, a political scientist at Cape Breton University, Sept. 19, the date of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, could become a national holiday.
Urbaniak says the day is already a public holiday in several other Commonwealth countries.
Here in Canada, September has two national holidays already - Labour Day and National Truth and Reconciliation Day. Urbaniak predicts this year it will have a third.
"Any federal declaration would likely be followed by the provinces. If there isn't a federal declaration, we might see some provinces make their own,” said Urbaniak. "I would not be at all surprised if this is formally declared a national holiday in Canada."
Urbaniak said the House of Commons will meet Thursday, in what he calls an ‘extraordinary’ session. He predicts further discussion, and possibly announcements, will be made on the topic of a federal holiday for the Monarch’s funeral.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
As Charles becomes King, here's our Royal Family's new order of succession
With Charles becoming King, his sons and grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy. CTVNews.ca has illustrated the new order of succession.
Canadians who will be at the Queen's funeral: what we know so far
Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in London as Britain mourns the passing of its longest-reigning monarch. Along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister, Ralph Goodale will be one of three 'official mourners' from Canada. He said his office is working with others to determine how many more Canadians can attend.
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many Russian soldiers
Ukrainian troops retook a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border in some places, and claimed to have captured many Russian soldiers as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.
Trudeau on the attack against Poilievre's 'irresponsible' politics
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's policies on the economy and attacks on Canadian institutions are reckless and irresponsible.
New Conservative leader Poilievre drops in on Quebec caucus before meeting with MPs, senators
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre visited members of the party's Quebec caucus Monday after nearly sweeping the province in a landslide victory over its former premier, Jean Charest.
Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has heard from a former Mountie who says he became so frustrated trying to get the RCMP to adopt a new public alerting system that he quit the police force.
Green Party MPs threaten to leave, sit as Independents if leadership race suspended
The two Green Party MPs have threatened to leave the party and sit as Independents if the leadership race is suspended, according to an internal email obtained by The Canadian Press.
Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police looking for black Jeep Cherokee after two shootings across GTA, suspect considered armed and dangerous
Police are searching for a suspect driving a black Jeep Cherokee in connection with two daytime shootings in the Greater Toronto Area Monday.
-
'Mob mentality:' Hundreds stranded for hours after pedestrian struck on GO train tracks
A fun evening at the Rolling Loud concert turned into an almost four-hour long nightmare for London, Ont. resident Grace Stride after she got stuck in a hot, cramped GO Train following a fatal collision on the tracks west of Exhibition Station.
-
Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
Calgary
-
Composting confusion: Grocery store chain asks why it can't give out its bags
A Calgary grocery store chain is calling on the federal government to change its opinion of the compostable shopping bags it developed in the wake of the upcoming ban on single-use plastic items.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
-
Motorcyclist involved in Beltline hit-and-run sought by police
Calgary police have released an image of a male motorcyclist wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Federal minister says Legault dividing Quebecers on immigration
Federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has waded into the Quebec election campaign, saying it's time for Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault to stop dividing Quebecers into 'us and them.'
-
Legault, PQ leader say new Habs captain Suzuki should learn French
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon wasted no time in suggesting that new Habs captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French to better connect with the Canadiens' fan base.
-
Polls show Quebec Conservatives on the rise, everyone else static
While the Liberals, Quebec Solidaire, PQ and CAQ numbers remain much what they were a week ago, polls are showing one party on the rise: the Conservative Party of Quebec.
Edmonton
-
Man, 28, killed in Anthony Henday Drive single-vehicle crash
A 28-year-old man is dead after he crashed his car on Anthony Henday Drive Sunday morning. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died on scene, Edmonton Police Service said.
-
Fire destroys east Edmonton commercial building
A large fire destroyed a commercial building in east Edmonton Monday morning. Close to 50 firefighters responded to the fire at 95 Avenue and 50 Street just after 9 a.m.
-
RCMP officer facing assault charge after Fort Saskatchewan arrest
A Mountie will be in a Fort Saskatchewan courtroom on Wednesday to face one charge of assault causing bodily harm.
Northern Ontario
-
Flour Mill flasher charged with nudity: Sudbury police
A man accused of exposing himself to people in the Flour Mill area is in custody and is facing several charges, Sudbury police say.
-
Family dispute in Elliot Lake leads to charges of violent assault, forcible confinement
A 44-year-old from Elliot Lake is facing assault, weapons and other charges following a family dispute Sept. 10 on Ste. Camillus Crescent in Elliot Lake.
-
Former Ontario teacher, COVID-19 commentator facing sexual misconduct allegations
Ryan Imgrund, a former teacher in Ontario who gained a significant social media following during the pandemic due to his commentary on COVID-19, is facing allegations of 'sexually,' 'emotionally' and 'psychologically' abusing students.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police looking for black Jeep Cherokee after two shootings across GTA, suspect considered armed and dangerous
Police are searching for a suspect driving a black Jeep Cherokee in connection with two daytime shootings in the Greater Toronto Area Monday.
-
James Webb Space Telescope releases out-of-this-world images of Orion Nebula
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured spectacular images of a stellar nursery in the heart of the Orion Nebula, and the project has a very special connection to London, Ont.’s Western University.
-
Hate crime in Petrolia
OPP in Lambton County say officers are investigating a hate crime.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Winnipeg police lay more charges against football coach after former student comes forward
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has laid additional charges against a high school football coach previously charged with sexual assault.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
-
Where Manitobans can sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II
For Manitobans looking for a way to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, books of condolences have been set up at government buildings in Manitoba to give people an opportunity to pay their respects and share their memories.
Ottawa
-
Murder charge laid in Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Nepean woman.
-
Bikes vs. cars debate ignites municipal campaign
McKenney's pledge to borrow and spend a quarter of a billion dollars over four years on cycling grabbed a lot of attention. For a snapshot of what the plan might look like, CTV's Graham Richardson jumped on his bike with a mini camera to look at the patchwork of protection in the east end.
-
OC Transpo hoping to win riders back with new ad campaign
In the midst of a significant deficit in ridership because of the COVID-19 pandemic, OC Transpo is attempting to win riders back with a new ad campaign.
Saskatoon
-
Latest Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater data shows 4th highest levels of pandemic
The latest data based on samples of Saskatoon's wastewater show COVID-19 is on the rise in the city.
-
Sask. RCMP charge 3 in connection with alert sent in midst of manhunt
RCMP have charged three people in connection with an emergency alert that was issued while a province-wide search for a mass stabbing suspect was underway.
-
Call to support James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon made by 2018 Humboldt Broncos families
The families touched by the tragic 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash are asking Canadians to show the "same level of compassion" to James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.
Vancouver
-
RBC GranFondo from Vancouver to Whistler called 'disaster' over lack of edible food
Organizers of the RBC GranFondo from Vancouver to Whistler are apologizing after a number of cyclists complained the only food they were provided at rest stops was "extremely unripe bananas."
-
Meal-delivery worker stabbed in the chest and throat, Vancouver police say
Police are investigating a "violent and unprovoked" attack that left a meal-delivery worker with life-threatening injuries in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood over the weekend.
-
B.C. expecting surplus in 2022-23, after previous $5.5B deficit projection
B.C.'s financial outlook has improved for the current fiscal year with the province now expected to see a surplus.
Regina
-
Woman sexually assaulted while running in Wascana Park: Regina police
A 19-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault, by choking, suffocating or strangling after a 33-year-old woman was attacked Friday evening while running in Wascana Park, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Dillon Whitehawk stands trial for first-degree murder of Keesha Bitternose
A man convicted of two separate murders earlier this year is back on trial for a third first-degree murder charge.
-
Call to support James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon made by 2018 Humboldt Broncos families
The families touched by the tragic 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash are asking Canadians to show the "same level of compassion" to James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. failing on promise to transform old-growth logging, environmentalists say
Two years after pledging to take a new approach to the management of old-growth forests, the B.C. government is failing to make the grade, environmental groups say. The province promised to act on 14 recommendations in an independent old-growth strategic review to protect the most at-risk big tree ecosystems while transforming forestry over a three-year period.
-
Thousands arrive in Victoria to participate in the 55+ BC Games
The 55+ BC Games kick off this week in Greater Victoria after they were postponed in 2021 due to COVID-19. More than 2,500 competitors, all over the age of 55, are expected to participate in the four-day event starting Wednesday. The games will feature 22 sports and activities at multiple venues across the Capital Regional District.
-
Another B.C. woman reports seeing mystery light after video shared online
A new ripple has developed in one woman’s search for answers as to what she captured on her cell phone during a lightning storm in Kamloops, B.C., in early August. Wendy Brown was using a lightning storm to test out the "Single Take" feature on her new Galaxy cellphone when she captured something she can’t explain – a light source of some sort falling down from the sky towards Mount Paul.