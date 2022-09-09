Russell Simpson and Mayann Francis are two Maritimers from two separate walks of life who share something remarkable in common.

“She stuck out her hand and I shook it,” said Simpson.

Both Francis and Simpson met Queen Elizabeth II in person.

“That connection with her makes me feel very good,” said Francis, a former Nova Scotia Lieutenant Governor.

Francis actually met her twice -- the first time was in 2007 in London.

“My sister came with me to meet her,” said Francis, who added the experience was overwhelming until Queen Elizabeth II put the two at ease.

“When we walked into the room, there she was and she put this big smile on her face and she shook our hands," said Francis. “It was sincere, as were the questions she was asking about our background and our university. She was just a wonderful person.”

Francis was so moved by the occasion she made a promise to herself.

“I am going to make sure I do this role perfect," said Francis. "As perfect as I could do it.”

Simpson’s up close experience with Queen Elizabeth II came during the 1976 Royal Visit. Simpson, a chef at Government House, prepared meals for the Royal Family during their stay.

“She said ‘thank you for all your service and thank you for your service to my staff,’” said Simpson.

Queen Elizabeth II then gave him a leather wallet.

“A gift from the queen is good as it gets," said Simpson. "It’s a keepsake for the rest of my life and hopefully for my great grandchildren.”

Simpson says he was sad to hear Queen Elizabeth II had passed.

“At the age of 96, and to reign that many years, she had a really good life,” said Simpson.

Francis has been dealing with a range of emotions mourning the loss.

“This morning, more tears came," said Francis. "I prayed to god and said please help us through this.”

Deeply saddened the longest-reigning British Monarch has died, both Francis and Simpson are cherishing the moments they shared together with Queen Elizabeth II.