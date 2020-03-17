HALIFAX -- Some pharmacies and retailers in Halifax are trying to make shopping easier for individuals at risk of COVID-19 by providing special store hours for seniors and others will health concerns. While companies assure shoppers they'll remain in operation during the pandemic – it won't be business as usual.

Both government and major grocery stores have been trying to assure customers that there will be no price gouging and that the food supply is well stocked – but a few store policies are changing.

For example, Shoppers Drug Mart will dedicate an hour each day to allowing only the elderly or people living with a disability into their locations.

And it's a policy being welcomed by many.

A new poll from Angus Reid and Dalhousie University found 65 per cent of Canadians have worries about the risk of going to a grocery store.

To lessen the burden of grocery shopping both grocery stores and drug stores are beginning to limit supplies to make sure everybody gets what they need.

"We consider ourselves an essential service at this time," says pharmacist Andrew Buffett. "For instance, if you need a puffer, I'm not going to give you six and see the person after you not have a puffer, so you're going to start seeing pharmacies limit supply to make sure we can all get what we need throughout this crisis."

Since news broke of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, the surge of retail activity has decreased significantly.

Halifax resident, Folu Adesnaya, has been able to avoid going to the grocery store for about a week but visited her local grocery store on Tuesday.

"It was really shocking to see all the things that had been scooped off the shelves," says Adesnaya. "I do feel people are kind of buying into the whole panic thing."

Meanwhile, some residents note they've noticed more items beginning to be restocked – giving them hope during uncertain times.