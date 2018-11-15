With cold Arctic air in place across the Maritimes, and another low-pressure system on the way up the eastern seaboard, winter road conditions will be experienced across the region on Friday.

Due to the cold air ahead of the storm, everyone can expect it to start as accumulating snow with this next system. The snow will move into southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia 5 to 9 a.m. Friday. After that, it will quickly spread across the rest of the Maritimes.

Through the morning and afternoon the snow will turn through a period of ice pellets and then to rain for Nova Scotia, with a few exceptions. Those exceptions look to be Cumberland and Colchester counties, as well as the Highlands in Cape Breton. Some mixing in of rain and ice pellets may take place near the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick and Kings County PEI.

Many in the Maritimes can expect 5 to 15 cm of snow, but higher amounts of 15 to 25 cm look likely in a swath across New Brunswick and into northern mainland Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and the Cape Breton Highlands. Most of the snow and rain will clear Friday evening, though light snow for New Brunswick and a mix of light snow and rain for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia will linger into Saturday morning before ending.

East and southeast winds will increase through the day on Friday. While not nearly as strong as the storm that just went through, gusts will peak 30 to 60 km/h for most, peaking as high as 60 to 80 km/h near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia, Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick, and PEI. Friday night and Saturday morning winds turn northwest with gusts 20 to 50 km/h.

Snowfall warnings have already been issued for areas of New Brunswick and northern Nova Scotia. A special weather statement remains in place for the remainder of the Maritimes, cautioning on the snowy weather and that further warnings may be required.