HALIFAX -- At a time when social media is being heavily criticized for sharing misinformation about COVID-19, sites like Facebook are powering a wave of volunteerism dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable.

On March 13, Amber Tucker created a Facebook group called ‘Caremongering-HFX: Halifax-Are Community Response to COVID19.' Since that time, over 7,000 people have joined.

The goal of Tucker’s group is to share and organize community resources to ensure the vulnerable have access to necessities.

“I think Nova Scotia is a really perfect place for this kind of action to happen” says Tucker.

Finbar’s Irish Pub in Bedford, N.S. will be closed until April 1, as a precaution amid COVID-19 concerns. The staff posted on Facebook saying they’ve found themselves with extra time on their hands, so they’re offering assistance to the elderly and immunocompromised. The generous group is volunteering to help with a list of things.

“Grocery runs, if they need prescriptions filled, walk the dog, anything that's scary for them to go outside that we could help with,” says volunteer Tonya Mitchell.

“I don't think anybody really knows what to do with themselves for two weeks without any social contact,” says Finbar’s co-owner Michael Casey. “I think it will be as rewarding for the team as it is for the people that they help.”

Municipal leaders are applauding the volunteer effort, as long as it's done safely.

“Everybody has the greatest intent,” says Mike O’Brien, Fredericton mayor. “So we've got to make sure that, if they're interacting with people they're keeping the distance and they're not impacting people who may be at risk.”

A virtual army of volunteers, socially separated, but united online.