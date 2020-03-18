COLE HARBOUR, N.S. -- Several families across the region are desperately anxious about loved ones who are stuck overseas.

There are six Maritimers, between the ages of 69 and 77, who are in Europe right now and unable to return to Canada.

Pam Kay’s parents, Edward and Joyce McDonald of Enfield, N.S., are in Spain along with four other people from New Brunswick’s York County.

“Mom has asthma,” said Kay. “I’m just worried she’s going to get sick over there.”

“I’m worried I’m not going to see her again.”

The group began their travels in Spain at the beginning of the year, but tried to get back to the Maritimes when COVID-19 travel advisories began appearing.

“You can’t seem to call people, and when you e-mail, they don’t seem to get back to you,” said Joyce McDonald via video chat from Spain.

The travelers are all in a compound right now and say they are being looked after.

“They are able to get medications, if they have to stay longer,” said Kay. “The main concern now is their health insurance.”

The insurance runs out on April 10. But there’s another worry, which is how they’ll be getting home.

“We’re fearful to leave here, where it’s safe,” said Joyce McDonald.

The group has a flight booked for March 31, but the expectation is for it be cancelled.

“I’m afraid they’re going to get stuck, said Kay. “I’m afraid for them to get on the plane.

“I’m trying to stay positive and I think they will get home. I just don’t know when.”

Until that does happen, Kay is keeping in contact with the federal government to make sure they return quickly and safely.