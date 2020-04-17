HALIFAX -- Like many other businesses in the Maritimes, salons and barbershops are closed in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As the weeks go by and people’s hair gets longer, many have taken measures into their own hands with what’s been dubbed the “COVID Cut.”

“I always wondered how good of a job I could do cutting my own hair, so out comes the clippers,” says Wade Marchand, of Halifax.

Amber Muroe of Lower Sackville, N.S. decided to switch up her hair as a way to combat boredom.

“I was going a little stir-crazy, so I dyed my hair hot-pink and then within a couple days I was bored with that, so I chopped it off,” says Munroe.

Spouses, with no previous hair experience, have taken charge of the clippers.

“I was nervous at first, because I'm very particular with my hairstyle, and only let specific people cut my hair. So letting my wife cut my hair, who had never cut anyone's hair ever before, was a scary experience,” says Brad Friars, of Lutes Mountain, N.B.

In Tusket, N.S., Alyssa LeBlanc gave her partner Cody Mood a quarantine makeover.

“(A) haircut, beard trim, he was looking kind of like a cave man,” says LeBlanc.

“I thought I was looking pretty good, actually, all things considered,” jokes Mood.

Hairstylist Evie Hill says there is no need to panic. Hill, and many stylists, offer daily tips online, including what to do if a man in your home is desperate for a trim.

“A number two on the sides with clippers and a four, and it will give you that look at you want. With the short on the sides, a little longer on the top, that's all you need,” says Hill.

While Hill recommends people refrain from dying their own hair right now, she knows many will. Hill says, if you are going to take matters into your own hands, it's important to use quality products.