

CTV Atlantic





It was another hot and humid day across the Maritimes on Monday with both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick recording humidex values in the high 30s.

In Halifax, the mercury climbed to 29 degrees with humidex values reaching 35 degrees, sending people in search of water for a bit of relief.

"It keeps the temperature down for us and it's nice and shady on the canal in the trees," said Bill Duncan of Halifax.

In Moncton, temperatures reached a high of 30 degrees, but the humidex felt closer to 40.

And while some enjoyed soaking up the sunshine, for others, temperatures this high can be dangerous.

Sophie Roberge of Auberge du Soleil says the elderly clients in her care aren't big on hydration.

"They'll take a sip of water, a cup of tea or coffee and they're good to go," Roberge said. "They don't notice the heat as much as we would do, so they're not vigilant of wearing appropriate clothes. Some of them are walking around in coats and hats and multiple layers and not realizing they're over heating themselves."

After last summer's heat wave, staff at Auberge du Soleil implemented what they call "hydration rounds."

"We'll make sure we'll go around with a cart and offer them, even if it's just a small glass of water with what they had with their meals," Roberge said. "And, in the afternoon, there's a cart that goes around as well,"

So far this month, Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for 10 days in New Brunswick.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang.