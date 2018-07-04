

Temperatures soared into the 30s in Nova Scotia Wednesday posing problems for people who work around heat sources.

Just standing in the dry cleaners will make you sweat, but when you start working the press or an iron conditions get pretty steamy.

“When the steam comes up and billows in your face, that's when you start sweating"said Todd Vanderauwera at Martinizing Dry Cleaning.“On an average day, it’s still hot, but not what it’s like today. I open up at quarter to four in the morning and you're sweating within five minutes of coming into the place; it's hot like this all day long.”

Fans offer little reprieve in heat like Wednesday's, simply moving around hot air, but a cold, wet cloth on the back of the neck seems to help.

In this heat, it doesn’t stay that way for very long.

At T&J Fish and Chips, the fryer kicks out a lot of heat because the oil is at 180 C.

“On a spring day you got a cool breeze blowing along,” says Tim Kays. “But, on a hot day like this, the air is just still with the fryers and grill going. It gets very hot in here.”

It’s also proving to be too much for some berry fields in our region. In the Annapolis valley, it’s so hot the strawberries are cooking in the fields.

“You can smell the strawberries,” says Harry Morse of Somerset, N.S. “It’s a nice smell, but that smell means they’re ripe and they’re ready, and if we don't pick them tomorrow, they're gone; they melt.”

Morse has some hired help, but he needs more desperately. They pick in the morning and evenings, to avoid the scorching sun, but not many want to work in this heat.

“In the acres that we have, and the fruit that's there, we should have 100 pickers every day and we get 20,” Morse said.

For those simply trying to cope, Adsum House, a shelter for women and children is branching out with an extreme weather program. Working with other organizations, they're helping vulnerable people find shelter from the sun.

“What we're doing is giving out hats, bottles of water, and sunscreen around the city, to every organization that offers shelter, meal programs, or offers just places to come inside to people who are on the street or vulnerable in any way,” said Kathy McNabof Adsum House.

Aside from putting on sunscreen and staying hydrated, doctors are reminding people that being out too long in heat like this can lead to more than just lost fluids.

“You're also losing a lot of salt,” said Dr. Margaret Fraser.“So, if you're out doing a lot of heavy work, and you're outside for a long period of time, you can become dehydrated, and you can also become sodium-depleted and end up getting what are called heat cramps.”

There are also more serious ailments like heat stroke and heat exhaustion and Fraser says it's important to regularly check up on seniors or people with health conditions that may make them vulnerable.

It’s also important to make sure kids are getting enough fluids.

“You have to say to your children, ‘OK, you've been out for an hour. Maybe you should come in and spend a little quiet time inside. Why don't you have a drink?’” said Fraser. “Children love popsicles, and certainly you could make your own popsicles at home.”

If you suspect someone you are with is already starting to succumb to the heat, it’s a good idea to start cooling them down, Fraser said.

"Take a facecloth, soak it with cold water, and put that on their arms, put that on their legs,” she said. “Sort of gently rehydrate them. Start them drinking; little sips.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heather Butts, Laura Brown, and Ryan MacDonald.