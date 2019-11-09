HALIFAX -- A winter-like blast of weather hit the Maritimes on Friday, which left many New Brunswick residents to wake up to icy roads, sidewalks and bitter winds on Saturday. However, the most inconvenient aspect of the unprecedented spell of weather is the effect the snowfall has had on motorists.

“Way too early,” says one resident. “But it was earlier last year, right?”

On October 24, 2018, New Brunswick experienced its first snowfall of the year. But no matter when it occurs each year – it always seems to catch some off guard.

“The weather isn't much fun this early in the year,” says one of many residents who are less than impressed with the weather.

On Friday night, the Cobequid Pass was closed because of poor weather and road conditions –taking several hours to reopen.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia RCMP said they dealt with numerous fender-benders across the province.

On Saturday, it was much of the same – a day that saw multiple mishaps such as a single-vehicle rollover in Canaan, Kings County, N.S. around noon.

In Halifax, many woke up to a layer of snow.

It was a minor setback, but it didn’t stop members of the Fredericton Loyalists Rugby Club from having their fun. On Friday, the field they were set to play the Halifax Tars on was covered in snow. However, the Caledonia Cup rugby game did happen and attracted many fans – after five hours of hard work and the help of eight snowblowers.

Loyalists member, Peter Pacey, played rugby for the Loyalists in the snow 40 years ago – something his son had the chance to experience on Saturday.

“A whole crew of guys were out here this morning and cleaned off the field, and it was just a great game of rugby,” says Pacey. “Both teams played really well.”

However, the Loyalists did prevail, winning the Caledonia Cup on their cold and brittle home turf.

Unfortunately, some predict more unseasonal winter-like weather could be on the way sooner than later. Meanwhile, Friday’s residual snow is likely to stick around for awhile longer.